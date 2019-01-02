Manchester United fan pleads guilty to throwing plastic bottle during Liverpool game

Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 at Anfield on December 16

A Manchester United fan has pleaded guilty to throwing a plastic bottle during the club's match against Liverpool on December 16.

Alex Kourtis, 25, who lives in Manchester, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Merseyside on Wednesday afternoon.

In these sorts of cases a football banning order is usually issued. However, Kourtis wants to contest a ban and therefore the case has been adjourned until January 28.

Merseyside Police confirmed following the game at Anfield that two men - aged 21 and 25 respectively, and both Manchester United supporters - were arrested inside the stadium during the match, which Liverpool won 3-1.

They were arrested for throwing an item, believed to be plastic bottles. This is contrary to Section 2 of the Football Offences Act, 1991.