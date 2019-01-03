Dermot Gallagher
Former Premier League referee
Jonjo Shelvey's high tackle on Paul Pogba a red card, says Dermot Gallagher
Last Updated: 03/01/19 12:48pm
Two high challenges take precedence as Dermot Gallagher casts his expert view on Wednesday's Premier League matches in Ref Watch.
Both Jonjo Shelvey and Abdoulaye Doucoure avoided red cards for high tackles on Wednesday, but does Gallagher think they were lucky?
The former Premier League referee looks at the evening's biggest decisions, which also included a crucial offside decision in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at home to Southampton...
Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United
INCIDENT: A high tackle from midfielder Jonjo Shelvey on Paul Pogba only results in a free-kick for Manchester United.
VERDICT: Red card.
DERMOT SAYS: "It's a red card because he's high, he's come with force, and the point of contact is just too much, it's gone down his leg. The referee is behind Shelvey so whether his body has shielded him I don't know. He's given a free-kick so the argument would be no [retrospective action]."
INCIDENT: Jamaal Lascelles barges Marcus Rashford off the ball on the edge of the area, but no foul is awarded.
VERDICT: Foul - free-kick.
DERMOT SAYS: "I thought it was a foul, but I think it's outside the box. When he barges him it's just outside - not a penalty."
Bournemouth 3-3 Watford
INCIDENT: Abdoulaye Doucoure picks up a yellow and leaves Ryan Fraser needing medical treatment following a high first-half challenge.
VERDICT: Red card.
DERMOT SAYS: "I just cannot see for the life of me why that's not a red card. He's high, late, dangerous. All I can think is the referee must have had a player in front of him. Between them [the officials] someone should have seen that for what it was."
Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley
INCIDENT: Christopher Schindler is sent off in the first half after picking up two yellow cards; the first for tripping Chris Wood, the second for bringing down Dwight McNeil. The Huddersfield defender later claimed he was unaware he had been shown the first yellow.
VERDICT: Both yellows, not referee Mike Dean's fault Schindler was unaware of first booking.
DERMOT SAYS: "You don't [have to get close to a player to show them the yellow card]. The problem there is he has turned away, that's not really Mike Dean's problem. He has correctly applied the law, it only becomes a problem come the second foul. I'm pretty sure [Schindler] does know, he just might not want to know."
West Ham 2-2 Brighton
INCIDENT: Marko Arnautovic scores a controversial equaliser with some debate over whether or not the ball went out just before Michail Antonio's cross.
VERDICT: Correct decision.
DERMOT SAYS: "I think sometimes you need a little bit of luck. When you see how tight it is, the linesman can't be convinced it's over the line, and that's why he doesn't flag. The law says all the ball has to be over all the line, and when you look at it - it isn't."
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
INCIDENT: Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata sees a goal ruled out for offside in the 71st minute.
VERDICT: Close call, just onside
DERMOT SAYS: "In the assistant's eye, he's clearly offside and that's why he flagged. That's one you would debate for ages, because Cedric (Soares) looks as though he keeps him onside."