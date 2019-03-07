How Premier League's fourth-placed team may miss Champions League qualification

Arsenal are fifth while Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League with nine games remaining - with both teams still fighting in European competitions

The team that finishes fourth in the Premier League at the end of the season may miss out on Champions League qualification, says UEFA.

Two English teams would need to finish outside of the Premier League top four doubled with them winning both European competitions in 2018/19 for that scenario to happen.

For example, Manchester United finishing fifth and winning the Champions League and Arsenal finishing sixth and lifting the Europa League - which would result in the fourth-placed team being entered into the latter tournament instead.

Tottenham were demoted to the Europa League in 2012 despite finishing fourth after sixth-placed Chelsea won the Champions League.

Regardless of who wins the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup or Carabao Cup, England can only have seven clubs representing them across the two European competitions.

If the teams that finish fifth and sixth in the top-flight win the Champions League and Europa League respectively, the top three will qualify for the Champions League alongside the two European tournament winners.