Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea - who has the best top-four run-in?

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all vying for third and fourth place in the Premier League, but who has the best run-in?

The race was blown wide open over the weekend with Arsenal the only team to win - beating Manchester United - while Chelsea drew against Wolves and Tottenham lost to Southampton.

Just four points now separate Spurs in third and Chelsea in sixth, with the final two Champions League spots very much up for grabs.

But who has the easier run in? Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher offer their views...

Gary Neville

We didn't like last season from a broadcasting point of view because, with a month to go, everything was concluded. But this season, everything is up for grabs. We've seen Liverpool win today, the title race is neck-and-neck.

The race for the top four in terms of the third and fourth positions has just become incredibly tight. Two weeks ago, I would have said it was one place for three teams. Now, it is definitely two places for four. Tottenham are back in it and that is a big thing. I couldn't call it at this moment in time.

I can look at that period for Manchester United - they could have a quarter-final and semi-final of the FA Cup and two Champions League games crammed in with City, Chelsea and Everton in two-week period. That's a great opportunity but a massive challenge.

Arsenal's looks the best by a mile. I'm confident because I don't believe today [for Manchester United] is anything other than a blip. The biggest worry is looking at that period in April, particularly with the injuries that are being picked up. But it's exciting. We have to thank our lucky stars as Manchester United fans that we're involved! It was depressing before. Now at least there's something to look forward to.

Graeme Souness

What comes into play is that the last two or three games, you could be playing teams who are half-sitting in their armchairs, thinking about the beach. It's impossible to pick through the scenarios and it's not a disaster for Chelsea either because Wolves are a good team. We've got a race on between first and second and another one for who finishes third and fourth. What an end we're going to have.

Jamie Carragher

I still think Spurs are the best team of those sides - maybe it's a toss-up with Manchester United so you think they'll kick back into gear. Chelsea and Arsenal you would expect to get towards the end of the Europa League, even though Arsenal need to respond against Rennes, so that could cause them a problem. I think you can make a case for everyone. I think it will go right to the wire.