St Patrick's Day: Pick your all-time best Irish XI from the Premier League era

Roy Keane and Phil Babb in action during a memorable Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool

Numerous Irish players north and south of the border have taken the Premier League by storm over the years, but who would you have in an all-time XI?

Irish footballers have played an integral part in the growth of the Premier League and there has been plenty who have emerged as stars on the domestic stage.

To celebrate St Patrick's Day, we are asking you to pick your best Irish XI from the Premier League era - past and present. From the battling qualities of Roy Keane, to the defensive solidity of Jonny Evans and the nimble-footed Damien Duff, there are plenty of options to choose from!

Use our interactive team selector below to choose your all-time Irish Premier League XI and then share your line-ups with your friends on social media and @SkySportsPL...