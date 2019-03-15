Liverpool or Manchester City? Premier League top-six predictions from Soccer Saturday pundits

Who will win the title? Will Man Utd's comeback end with a top-four finish? Here's the Soccer Saturday pundits' top-six predictions.

Manchester City lead Liverpool by one point with eight games to go, but have a chance to retake top spot when they take on Fulham, live on Sky Sports Premier League this weekend.

In the race for the top four, Manchester United relinquished their opportunity to stay ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal when they were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates last weekend, while the Blues also faltered and needed a last-minute equaliser to rescue a point at home to Wolves - and they need to get back on track at Everton, live on Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday.

With one of the most open races for the title and Champions League in recent years, where will it all end up when the curtain comes down on the season on May 12? Here's how our esteemed pundits are calling it...

Matt Le Tissier

Top six: 1. Manchester City, 2. Liverpool, 3. Tottenham 4. Manchester United, 5. Arsenal, 6. Chelsea.

I have stuck with Manchester City all the way through, even when they were seven points behind. They have a stronger squad with eight games to go and less troubling games ahead. Liverpool will chase them down and it will be close, closer than I expected at the start of the season - it may even go down to the last game of the season but I think City will just pip it.

Pep Guardiola is hoping to lead his side to a second-straight Premier League title

In third place, I am going to go with Spurs. I think they have had a little bit of a blip. The fact they are out of the title race could take a little bit of pressure off them. They got beaten by Southampton but they should have been out of sight by half-time. As long as they don't let it affect their confidence, they should be able to stick in third despite tough away games at Liverpool and Man City.

Fourth is probably the toughest to pick at the moment. Chelsea have the games in hand so you could probably throw a blanket over them when they are done with those. I think I may go with Manchester United to finish fourth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked up more points than anyone else since he took over

Arsenal have the easier run-in but they have the tendency to slip up against the teams that they have to face. I am going to go Arsenal to finish fifth as their fixtures are slightly easier than Chelsea's. Chelsea still have some tough away games at Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Charlie Nicholas

Top six: 1. Manchester City, 2. Liverpool, 3. Arsenal, 4. Manchester United, 5. Tottenham, 6. Chelsea.

The top two are running away with it. Arsenal have the best run-in so I am going to go with Arsenal in third. Tottenham are in free-fall at the moment and have to go Liverpool and Man City.

Arsenal beat Manchester United to move into the top four last time out

Manchester United suffered a first league defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but I expect them to be resilient and have enough in them to finish inside the top four.

Phil Thompson

Top six: 1. Liverpool, 2. Manchester City, 3. Tottenham, 4. Manchester United, 5. Arsenal, 6. Chelsea.

Chelsea are still a bit fragile, on and off the pitch. It doesn't seem to be quite right and results are fluctuating, quite similar with Arsenal really. Although they seem to have good results, you cannot rely on them and then they have a couple of bad results. It is how they can capitulate in games.

Liverpool have dropped off in the Premier League - but can they use their Champions League win in Munich as inspiration?

Manchester United should be fourth because it is the Solskjaer effect and the feel-good effect of what he has done. It will probably be enough to see them in there at the end of the season, they are in an easier place than the other two. It will be very tight between them all but that is how I see it panning out.

Although Tottenham have had a dodgy spell, football-wise they have a bit more togetherness than Arsenal and Chelsea so you can see them having enough to win their games, as well as getting the players fit such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Kane is a more consistent goalscorer and I would rely upon him more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal and Gonzalo Higuain at Chelsea.