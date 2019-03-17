LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast - Everton 2-0 Chelsea, Fulham 1-2 Liverpool

Rob Hawthorne is joined by Gary Neville to reflect on Liverpool's win over Fulham and Chelsea's defeat by Everton.

James Milner's late penalty moved Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League with a nervy 2-1 win at Fulham on Super Sunday.

And Everton ended a two-month wait for a home league win as a spirited second-half display secured a 2-0 victory that dented Chelsea's top-four hopes at Goodison Park.

