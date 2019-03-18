Premier League running stats: Liverpool are king of the sprints

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have made the most sprints this season

As the Premier League teams go into the international break, we pick out which players and teams top the running charts.

When it comes to distance covered, there is no team in the top flight that has covered more ground than Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

The Premier League tracking data reveals that the Cherries have run more than seven kilometres further than anyone else.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff are at the opposite end of the spectrum.

As for individuals, Jack Cork is the Premier League's running man.

The Burnley midfielder has run a distance of 360.74 kilometres so far this season.

The list looks a bit different when only those high-intensity sprints are included.

It is Premier League leaders Liverpool who have made the most sprints this season with 3794 of them as a team. Burnley, meanwhile, have made only 2722 sprints.

The individual to have made the most sprints in the Premier League this season is Leicester's Ben Chilwell.

The left-back has registered 609 sprints, well clear of the next man on the list, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah with 547.