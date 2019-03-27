Where can I watch ePremier League on Sky Sports? All the details on FIFA 19 competition

F2Tekkz will be among those competing in the ePremier League finals

The ePremier League Finals get underway on Sky Sports this Thursday. Here's all you need to know ahead of the showpiece event.

Players representing each of the 20 Premier League clubs have qualified for the two tournaments running on Xbox and PS4, with live coverage across Thursday and Friday on Sky Sports, skysports.com, and other channels.

Live ePremier League Finals Live on

Here's the lowdown ahead of the start of this year's finals...

What is it?

The ePremier League Final kicks off on Thursday, and there will be a number of ways you will be able to follow all the action across the two days.

The tournament will start from 11am UK time, when the Xbox and PlayStation players representing their clubs start their campaigns to finish in the top two, to progress from each group of five.

The knockout stages begin from midday on Friday, with the overall champion expected to be decided at about 9pm.

How will the tournament be laid out?

Where can I watch?

There will be live coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix from 11am on Thursday, and from midday to 9pm on Friday, across both channels.

You can also catch all the action online via the Premier League website or the app, which you can download on Apple's App Store or the Android Play Store. There will be highlights on the Premier League's Twitter account, and live coverage on EA Sports' Twitch channel.

You can also watch coverage live on YouTube by clicking here.

Who's in it?

There's representatives from every Premier League team on both Xbox and PlayStation 4 - click on the links to have a look at the players' profiles. Among those competing are FUT Champions Cup holder F2Tekkz and multiple Gfinity Cup winner Jamboo.