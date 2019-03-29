F2Tekkz crowned ePremier League Champion

Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt was crowned ePremier League Champion after his Liverpool team defeated Manchester United on Friday

Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt won the ePremier League title with a 6-2 victory over Kyle 'KyleLeese__' Leese on Friday night.

After an action-packed finals night with plenty of drama and late goals, Hunt - representing Liverpool - topped Leese (Manchester United) over two legs to secure the victory.

The first leg was played on PlayStation, Leese's preferred console, but Xbox champion Hunt came out flying, taking a 4-1 lead into the second contest.

And the current FUT Champions Cup holder held on with a strong performance in game two, dominating for most of the game in a 2-1 win to secure the ePremier League title with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Both players had reached the Grand Final in dramatic fashion earlier in the night.

Leese scored straight from kick-off late in his semi-final to secure a win, then Hunt came back from two down in his first leg, before scoring an extra-time winner with the last kick of the game in the second.

What. A. Game. 👏@F2Tekkz in the 122nd minute turns up with a winner to seal a spot in the Grand Final #ePL @LFC pic.twitter.com/2kYzq8d0rE — Premier League (@premierleague) March 29, 2019

This year's ePremier League tournament kicked off on January 5, with players of FIFA 19 on PlayStation and Xbox competing for the title.

They battled through online qualification and live Club playoffs - with 20 players representing each of the different Premier League clubs - to reach the ePremier League Finals, which started on Thursday.

The 16 best players (eight for Xbox, eight for PlayStation) competed over two legs, culminating in the Grand Final.

Final results