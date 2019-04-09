WATCH and VOTE: Choose your best Premier League goal of the round

Watch and vote for your favourite Premier League goal of the round here...

Liverpool's Mo Salah waltzed through the Southampton defence on Friday Night Football but Eden Hazard served up a brilliant solo goal of his own on Monday as Chelsea beat West Ham.

The first of Hazard's double at Stamford Bridge makes our pick of the round but so do goals from Youri Tielemans, Shane Long and James Maddison.

Watch them all in the video above and then vote below...