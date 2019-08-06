Christian Eriksen: Manchester United consider late move for Tottenham midfielder

Christian Eriksen's Tottenham deal expires at the end of the season

Manchester United are considering a late move for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen before Thursday's transfer deadline, Sky Sports News understands.

There has not been any direct contact between the clubs over a deal yet but United are still looking to sign a new midfielder after losing Ander Herrera to PSG earlier this summer.

The Denmark international's potential move to Old Trafford is not dependant on Paul Pogba leaving the club and United currently expect the midfielder to stay, one source has told SSN.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Spurs are prepared to sell Eriksen in this window and there were talks with Real Madrid.

A deal did not materialise, however, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane indicating a preference to try to sign Pogba instead.

Eriksen admitted earlier this summer that he "would like to try something new", but also left the door open to sign a new Spurs deal if he does not leave this summer.

