VAR: Fewer checks in Premier League matches during matchweek two

Video assistant referees (VARs) made fewer checks and overturned decisions in the last 10 Premier League games, it has been confirmed.

VARs made around 60 checks, an average of six checks per game, in the second round of matches played between Saturday and Monday compared to 70 checks in the opening 10 games of the season, according to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Bournemouth's 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday had the highest number of most recent checks per game, with at least 10 checks by VAR Jon Moss.

There were disallowed goals on Saturday for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Brighton's Leandro Trossard, compared to three overturned decisions in the opening weekend.

Gabriel Jesus pleads with Michael Oliver after his stoppage-time goal against Tottenham on Saturday is ruled out by VAR

Figures reveal there has been an average of fewer than four checks per game, excluding goals.

The total of around 130 VAR incidents includes automatic checks of 52 goals in the first 20 Premier League games.

The PGMOL has not yet disclosed the average length of checks and overturned decisions, but its officials are understood to be pleased with VAR's introduction to the Premier League.