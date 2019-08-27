Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Mohamed Salah and David Silva feature

Mohamed Salah scored twice to see off Arsenal at the weekend

Angus Gunn - £6.4m: 11 points

It was a welcome clean sheet for Angus Gunn and a welcome three points for Southampton, who are now off the mark for the 2019/20 campaign. The young stopper made tier one save bonus points too.

Patrick van Aanholt - £7.9m: 12 points

Patrick van Aanholt spearheaded Crystal Palace to their first victory of the season, and at the most unlikely of places - Old Trafford. Daniel James had equalised with only a matter of minutes remaining before the attacking wing-back sunk a hammer blow to land all three points for Palace and earn the Sky Sports Man of the Match award in the process.

Joel Matip - £9.1m: 11 points

Joel Matip opened the scoring at Anfield against Arsenal, much to the relief of the shrewd 1.36 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who have recruited his services thus far. Matip has been preferred to Joe Gomez and performances like these will not hinder his chances of retaining his place, with a tier one tackle bonus points adding to his weekly tally.

Paul Dummett - £7.2m: 10 points

When talking about unlikely wins, it is important to mention Newcastle taking three points home from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was largely down to their defensive display. Paul Dummett received the Man of the Match award on top of this and could add to this as Newcastle host Watford at St James' Park on Saturday.

David Silva - £10.8m: 13 points

David Silva was thrown back into the fold for a tough trip to Bournemouth, but made light work of his opponents, assisting two of the three goals while reaching tier one shot bonus points. His complete and mature performance earned him the Man of the Match award, making him the highest-scoring midfielder in Gameweek 3, despite his selection rate standing at just 4.32 per cent.

Nathan Redmond - £8.2m: 10 points

Nathan Redmond scored his first goal of the season in Southampton's win at the Amex and could have grabbed another, but in doing so made tier one shot bonus points. This capped off a solid week for the 4.59 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who have the attacker and will also be hoping for Redmond to kick on after this.

Anwar El Ghazi - £7.3m: 9 points

Coming on as a substitute against Everton, Anwar El Ghazi still managed to accrue nine points to better the eight of Mark Noble and Todd Cantwell, earning a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week. El Ghazi came on in the 78th minute and doubled Aston Villa's lead in stoppage time, while mustering up tier one shot bonus points.

Mason Mount - £7.3m: 10 points

Mason Mount scored his second goal in as many games for Frank Lampard's side, while tallying his second double-figure Fantasy points haul in that period. Unlike the previous week, Mount could only register tier one shot bonus points as opposed to two, but another respectable total sees him feature in the Fantasy Team of the Week for a second time running.

Mohamed Salah - £12.2m: 17 points

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner netted his first brace of 2019/20, meaning he has three goals in as many games. His second Man of the Match award was achieved in that time, while the tier one shot bonus points threshold was met, adding two points to his total. Mohamed Salah, selected by 37.76 per cent of Fantasy Football players, now has 32 points for the season.

Tammy Abraham - £8.3m: 17 points

Similar to the way Salah's points were scored, Tammy Abraham scored twice, including the winner to see off Norwich at Carrow Road. This was enough to see him crowned Sky Sports' Man of the Match, and set off his Fantasy Football points total, earning only one in each of his first two matches.

Sebastien Haller - £8.2m: 18 points

Summer signing Sebastien Haller certainly impressed at Vicarage Road, firing in two goals to give West Ham their first three points of the Premier League campaign. A Man of the Match performance accompanied this with tier two shot bonus points surely delighting the 2.62 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who were on board.