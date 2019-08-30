Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Selection percentages outside of the top six
James Maddison and Teemu Pukki lead the way, Bournemouth and Wolves trio included
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 30/08/19 2:40pm
Sky Games look at the selection percentages behind the top six players, how they have started the season, and why they are popular in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.
With the Fantasy Football Overhaul - unlimited transfers over the international break period - just around the corner, it is important to see who is among the popular picks outside of the 'big six'.
Will some of these players make your Fantasy XI after the international break, or will you select shrewdly in order to overtake your challengers and peers?
Jordan Pickford - £7m: 12.54 per cent
- Jordan Pickford has 19 points from his opening three matches - second only to Rui Patricio.
- The England stopper has kept two clean sheets from three.
- Everton's next three: Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Sheffield United (H)
Lucas Digne - £8.6m: 15.06 per cent
- Lucas Digne has 20 points from his opening three games, putting him in fifth and three behind leader Caglar Soyuncu.
- Digne has one assist, two clean sheets and tier one tackle bonus points to his name.
- Everton's next three: Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Sheffield United (H)
Willy Boly - £8m: 8.88 per cent
- Willy Boly has 16 points from three games, putting him in 15th - level with Virgil van Dijk.
- His points stem from a clean sheet against Leicester, tier one and two tackle bonus points.
- Wolves' next three: Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A)
Nathan Ake - £8m: 7.16 per cent
- Nathan Ake has had a slow start to the season, earning only seven points and leaving him 59th in the defensive charts.
- Ake has recorded just tier one bonus points from tackling and passing.
- Bournemouth's next three: Leicester (A), Everton (H), Southampton (A)
James Maddison - £8.3m: 28.78 per cent
- James Maddison has accrued 15 points from his first three matches. This sees him in 12th place, 10 points behind leader Mason Mount.
- His points derive from two assists, and one Man of the Match award against Chelsea.
- Leicester's next three: Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H)
Diogo Jota - £8.3m: 15.63 per cent
- Diogo Jota has only attained six points from his three appearances this campaign.
- Many Fantasy Football managers are still opting for his services as he plays alongside Raul Jimenez up front.
- Wolves' next three: Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A)
Ryan Fraser - £8.7m: 13.51 per cent
- Ryan Fraser has a mere five points, despite his selection percentage remaining high.
- Fraser has earned another Scotland call-up as they prepare to face Russia and Belgium.
- Bournemouth's next three: Leicester (A), Everton (H), Southampton (A)
Jack Grealish - £7.9m: 11.32 per cent
- Jack Grealish has 11 points to his name from his opening three games.
- The Aston Villa playmaker has one assist and has registered tier one tackle bonus points too.
- Villa's next three: Crystal Palace (A), West Ham (H), Arsenal (A)
Teemu Pukki - £7.8m: 17.51 per cent
- Teemu Pukki has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, registering 42 points and is first in the Fantasy Football standings.
- Pukki is the sixth most selected striker, already scoring five goals in his first three matches, including a hat-trick against Newcastle.
- Norwich's next three: West Ham (A), Manchester City (H), Burnley (A)
Callum Wilson - £9.9m: 6.53 per cent
- Callum Wilson has had a relatively slow start, tallying 12 points from his first three outings.
- His two five-pointers come from assists in his first two matches, but has still earned an England call-up for games against Bulgaria and Kosovo.
- Bournemouth's next three: Leicester (A), Everton (H), Southampton (A)
Raul Jimenez - £10.6m: 5.44 per cent
- Raul Jimenez scored his first goal of the 2019/20 campaign against Burnley. He has 13 points for the season so far.
- His low selection percentage may be due to the build-up of games often seen with Europa League qualification.
- Wolves' next three: Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A)