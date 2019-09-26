No Liverpool shirt swaps, says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

0:57 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has promised his players will 'get stuck into' Liverpool Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has promised his players will 'get stuck into' Liverpool

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has warned his players not to be "starry eyed" and thinking about swapping shirts when they face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blades have made an impressive start to their first Premier League campaign since 2006-07 to sit 10th after six games, but face their stiffest challenge yet when they host the European champions at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table by winning their opening six games, and have also extended their Premier League winning run to 15 matches stretching back to last season.

"I don't want to look at this game with our players starry eyed," Wilder said. "Speaking to their players before and 'can I swap shirts and any chance of signing this?'"

"We're in this game on a level playing field, in terms of a Premier League fixture. Of course there's enormous gaps between the both clubs at the moment and we're trying to make that gap a little bit closer.

"So I think if you ask all our players before the game, they want to get stuck into the opposition and they want to put individual performances on.

"I don't want Liverpool just to come into our backyard on Saturday afternoon and go well thanks very much that's as easier three points as we've picked up all season."

Liverpool will pose a considerable attacking threat to Sheffield United, with only champions Manchester City having scored more than the 17 goals Jurgen Klopp's side have managed this season.

Sheffield United have lined up with three central defenders to start the season, but Wilder acknowledged that they may need some extra assistance to contain Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

"It might not turn into a back three… it might turn into a back 10, or a back 11," Wilder said.

"They've caused better sides than us untold problems in terms of the way they move the ball around the pitch and the way they attack with pace and quality.

"So hopefully they don't show as much quality as they have done over the last two or three years.