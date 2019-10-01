Virgil van Dijk and Riyad Mahrez feature in Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool to a second clean sheet in the Premier League

Which players starred during Gameweek 7 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Who brought in the points for your starting XI this weekend?

Rui Patricio - £6.8m: 12 points

Rui Patricio made up a third of his overall tally in his side's 2-0 win over Watford. It came from a clean sheet and reaching tier two save bonus points, a welcome total and clean sheet for the Wolves stopper - his first since the opening day of the campaign.

Matt Doherty - £8.5m: 14 points

Matt Doherty earned 159 points last season, only second to Raul Jimenez in the Wolves team. At just £6.5m, he was a bargain buy and subsequently received a price inflation for 2019/20. After a fight for match fitness, he has started to reward the 2.38 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who are still recruiting his services, thanks to his goal and a clean sheet. Will there be more to come from the rampant right-back?

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Watford in the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk - £10.5m: 13 points

Rather surprisingly, this is Virgil van Dijk's first appearance in the Fantasy Team of the Week, perhaps the reason for this being that this was only his second clean sheet of the year. It was one in which he took home a man of the match award for a resolute performance at the back, though the Dutchman still has 45 Fantasy Football points for this season, which puts him fourth in the standings for a defender.

Ricardo Pereira - £8.5: 17 points

Ricardo Pereira is Leiecster's highest scorer in Fantasy Football so far this season

Speaking of top-performing defenders, Ricardo Pereira tops the charts with 55 points, boasting his third double-figure haul this season. His surging run and strike opened the scoring for Leicester in their demolition of Newcastle, while he racked up the passes and clean sheet points, largely due to Newcastle being reduced to 10 men. Pereira's performance was good value for the Fantasy Player-of-the-Week.

Jonny Evans - £7.4m: 13 points

Jonny Evans was in need of a high Fantasy points score and he certainly delivered, earning over two points for the first time since the opening day. He too achieved tier two passing bonus points, while assisting one of Leicester's five goals in their 5-0 drubbing. Evans moves on to 35 points for the season.

Willian - £9.7m: 12 points

Willian may only be selected by 0.89 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses, but now he is fit and a regular starter in the Chelsea side, he could be a shrewd selection in the weeks to come. It only took him three starts to register his first goal of the season, while he tallied important points from tier one tackle and shot bonus points. Chelsea face Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley in their next three so could he be set to boost his points total in the weeks to come?

Luka Milivojevic - £8.4m: 13 points

Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot

Tipped by many to score plenty of penalties this year due to VAR, Luka Milivojevic finally got on the board and struck home his first spot kick of the term on Saturday. Despite his lowly 10 Fantasy Football points prior to Crystal Palace's game against Norwich, 5.92 per cent of managers still fancied Milivojevic to bring in a haul at some point. His man-of-the-match performance was accompanied with points for tier two tackle bonus, although he did receive his fifth booking of the campaign and will miss their match with West Ham next week.

Scott McTominay - £6.8m: 11 points

Scott McTominay opened the scoring against Arsenal on Monday in a game that badly needed a goal. His dogged performance in midfield matched that of Mateo Guendouzi, pipping him to the Sky Sports man of the match award, proving pivotal in earning him a spot in the Fantasy Team of the Week, ahead of Andriy Yarmolenko due to a superior value for money price.

2:28 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Jorginho - £9.8m: 13 points

A comfortable day for Jorginho was reinforced by his highest point haul of the season, which came from his goal, tier one passing bonus points and a man of the match award. He moves on to 32 Fantasy Football points, with 22 of those coming in his last three matches.

Riyad Mahrez - £9.9m: 14 points

Riyad Mahrez reached the 50-point mark having only started four of Manchester City's seven Premier League games. His free-kick snuck past Jordan Pickford and restored City's lead in a tough fixture at Everton. The Algerian received the man of the match award and now has 30 points from his last two matches - he has two goals and five assists thus far.

Jamie Vardy - £10.7m: 13 points

Jamie Vardy has five goals in seven Premier League games

Jamie Vardy has 85 Premier League goals in only 183 Premier League appearances, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo in 13 fewer Premier League matches. Vardy has four in as many games and swiftly moved onto 49 Fantasy Football points as a result of his brace against Newcastle. Despite his record, only 7.26 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses want him to continue his form, especially with some favourable fixtures on the horizon for Brendan Rodgers' side.