Fantasy Football diary: Mohamed Salah frustrations, John McGinn delight

Mohamed Salah: Why didn't I pick him?!

Gameweek 8 Review

Saturday

After climbing the leaderboard in each of the previous game weeks, I found myself in 284th. I was already preparing for a slight drop down the table ahead of the weekend's action.

Sergio Aguero started the game on the bench, luckily for some Fantasy Football players

I chose not to own Sergio Aguero. Considering Gabriel Jesus had started in midweek and Everton had lost the previous weekend to Sheffield United, I was fearing the worst, especially as Aguero could have scored three or four against Watford. Needless to say, I was more than happy and rather surprised to see Aguero start on the bench, with Jesus leading the line.

This came after Mohamed Salah failed to score in the lunchtime kick-off, which was frustrating. Saturday was a pretty uneventful day.

Everton scored to wipe out my double Manchester City defensive clean sheet. Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert, despite conceding twice, did get an assist - in the same game John McGinn scored and took home the man-of-the-match award. McGinn has been a great pick since the Fantasy Football Overhaul with 31 points from three games.

Raheem Sterling scored a late goal for me but it did leave me annoyed, as I did have a last-minute thought to make him my captain instead of Salah.

Sunday

It was all about Leicester on Sunday. I had Caglar Soyuncu in my team so I decided to hold firm and keep him as my captain. Newcastle have looked pretty poor, especially going forward, so I was hopeful of the clean sheet.

Jamie Vardy was a worthy captain choice on Sunday as he scored a double

Jamie Vardy was a standout option and many opted for the Leicester striker - he duly delivered with two goals, resulting in a 13-point haul, 26 for those who chose him as their captain.

Monday

Monday Night Football saw Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford. It is not the match or rivalry that it once was, but it brought an opportunity for more Fantasy Football points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal at Old Trafford

I wasn't overly expecting any points from this game but I was delighted when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal was eventually allowed by VAR. He brought in 14 points as my captain, who I was surprised to see in only 22.02 per cent of Fantasy Football teams prior to kick-off - I was expecting this figure to be far higher.

I finished Gameweek 8 with 82 points. While it was a slight drop in position on the leaderboard from 284th to 386th, I am still pleased with my points and transfer count so far.

My Team

Ederson; Guilbert, Soyuncu, Otamendi, Wan-Bissaka; De Bruyne, McGinn, Pepe; Aubameyang, Salah, Sterling

Overall Position: 386th

Gameweek 8 Points: 82

Overall Points: 661

Captaincy plan

Saturday - Mohamed Salah

Sunday - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang