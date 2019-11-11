VAR delays unacceptable, believes Mike Riley

Mike Riley says that the delays are the biggest problem for VAR at the moment

Referee chief Mike Riley believes the long delays over contentious VAR decisions are unacceptable and remain the biggest problem facing the new system.

The general manager of the PGMOL faces a grilling from the Premier League's 20 clubs this Thursday on the use of VARs, following another weekend of controversy.

Privately, the PGMOL believes that VAR will only be widely accepted when long delays are eradicated and they have made it a priority for VAR teams to reduce both the length and frequency of the delays.

Despite this, they are confident that this will become less of an issue as the VARs become more experienced and fans become more accustomed to how the system is designed to work.

0:56 VAR failed to give Manchester City a penalty, despite the ball appearing to strike the arm of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the penalty area VAR failed to give Manchester City a penalty, despite the ball appearing to strike the arm of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the penalty area

Frustrating breaks in play at Goodison last weekend and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday suggest they still has some way to go before the problem is eradicated.

However, despite reports over the weekend, it's thought the PGMOL is unlikely to recommend that referees start using the pitch side monitors regularly - a move they believe will only increase the number of delays to play.

At Thursday's crucial meeting, Riley is also expected to produce data to prove that VAR has already seen a significant reduction in the number of wrong decisions made by officials.

4:52 The Sunday Supplement panel discuss VAR in the Tottenham v Sheffield Utd game and how it has become 'embarrassing' The Sunday Supplement panel discuss VAR in the Tottenham v Sheffield Utd game and how it has become 'embarrassing'

So far this season, VAR has overturned 29 Key Match Incidents (KMI), which would have gone unchallenged before this campaign.

In recent years, referees got an average of 82 per cent of Key Match Incidents correct, with PGMOL officials now confident that figure will be nearer 90 per cent.

It's expected that the Premier League will use the fortnight break in fixtures to explain more clearly how referees are using the technology - in particular in incidents of handball and offside - and what they are doing to eradicate mistakes.