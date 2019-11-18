Fantasy Football: Most selected XI in the top 1,000 teams

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's third against title-rivals Manchester City

Who have the professionals selected? Sky Games take a look at a combined XI based upon the selection percentage of players in the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams.

Ederson - £7.9m: 28.2 per cent

Despite injury scuppering his chances of featuring against Liverpool, the Manchester City stopper remains the most selected goalkeeper out of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams. Ederson's 63 points this campaign have come from five clean sheets and an array of passing bonus points. He is set to return against Chelsea on Saturday.

Caglar Soyuncu - £6.2m: 82 per cent

Caglar Soyuncu has been a revelation at centre-back since the sale of Harry Maguire

Leicester have the best defence in the Premier League and Caglar Soyuncu is at the heart of it. With five clean sheets, Soyuncu has done more than fill the void that was left by Harry Maguire, and he is the fourth-highest scoring player in Fantasy Football with 90 points.

The Turkey international leads the value-for-money charts, registering 14.52 points per £M currently. He has three man-of-the-match awards, one goal and one assist to his name, while featuring in the last three Fantasy Team of the Week round-ups.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £9.9m: 50.8 per cent

Despite only picking up 14 points in his last five Premier League matches, Trent Alexander-Arnold has recorded 62 for the season, coming from one goal and four assists. The beautiful thing is, as attacking as Alexander-Arnold is, he can register clean sheet and passing bonus points. Although his price tag nearly tips over the £10m mark, he remains a prominent figure in the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams.

Alexander-Arnold netted against Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk - £10.5m: 39.1 per cent

The most expensive defender in Fantasy Football continues to be a popular pick among managers, with Virgil van Dijk on 62 points. On top of his clean sheet points, Van Dijk netted against Norwich in the opening game of the season and also earned a man-of-the-match award for a pivotal performance at Sheffield United.

The Dutchman has reached tier two (70+) passing bonus points on five occasions, bettered by no other player, adding 15 points to his total, making him the fifth-highest scoring defender.

Ricardo Pereira - £8.5m: 32.4 per cent

Ricardo Pereira celebrates his goal against Newcastle

Ricardo Pereira pips Andy Robertson by one per cent to fill the last full-back position, with just under a third of Fantasy Football managers in the top 1,000 recruiting his services. Pereira takes up the number five spot in the Fantasy Football points chart with 87 thus far, 60 of those coming from his last seven Premier League matches. He has two goals which came in successive games too.

Mason Mount - £7.3m: 62.4 per cent

Mason Mount made an impressive start to Premier League life and has contributed to six goals from his 12 matches, nabbing four strikes and two assists. His points may have dried up with 14 from his last four, but the fact he only comes in at £7.3m is too hot to ignore. As well as this, he is second in the value-for-money charts from midfield with 8.63 points per £M, only bettered by Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.2m: 60.4 per cent

Kevin De Bruyne has been back to his brilliant best for Manchester City this season

Kevin De Bruyne has nine assists already for Manchester City and is well on course to break Thierry Henry's record of 20 in a season, which was set in the 2002/03 season. The Belgian has scored two goals on top of that and claimed two man-of-the-match awards. He is set to become the highest-scoring midfielder once again in Fantasy Football, currently sat in third place.

James Maddison - £8.3m: 50.2 per cent

Similarly to Mount, James Maddison also has four goals and two assists to his name, starting the season in fine fashion as Leicester take up second spot - his goals were taken superbly against Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton. Maddison has 28 Fantasy Football points from his last three fixtures and boasts three man-of-the-match awards already.

Sadio Mane - £11.5m: 72.2 per cent

Sadio Mane continues to impress for Liverpool this season

Sadio Mane has 30 Fantasy Football points from his last three matches, notching two goals, two assists and two man-of-the-match awards. He sits third in the charts with 96 points for the campaign, with four double-figure hauls to his name. Mane boasts seven goals and four assists in only 11 starts for Liverpool, proving to be a bigger threat than ever in the 2019/20 season.

Jamie Vardy - £10.7m: 64.6 per cent

Jamie Vardy leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 11 goals in 12 matches, including two braces and one hat-trick. The Englishman has 41 Fantasy Football points from his last three games, which has propelled Vardy to number two in the points chart, just one off the 100 mark. With favourable home fixtures on the horizon, the Leicester frontman could go all the way to be the top man in Fantasy Football. Would you bet against it?

Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal against Arsenal

Tammy Abraham - £8.3m: 47.7 per cent

Tammy Abraham scored seven goals in three games earlier this season, including his first Premier League hat-trick with Chelsea. He has recorded double-figure tallies on five occasions and is already on 10 goals, making him the highest-scoring player in Fantasy Football with 105 points. He has two assists and four man-of-the-match awards, setting him apart from the rest of the field. Can he maintain this hot streak for the remainder of the season?