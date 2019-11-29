David Pemsel steps down as Premier League chief executive

David Pemsel was due to begin as Premier League chief executive in 2020

David Pemsel has stepped down as Premier League chief executive following "media disclosures".

The Premier League released a statement, explaining: "Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David's resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive."

Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive.

Pemsel, previously chief executive of Guardian Media Group, was appointed in October and was due to begin the role "no later than April 2020".

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who was involved in the recruitment process, at the time praised the 51-year-old's "straightforward style and personal integrity".

The Premier League's long-serving executive chairman Richard Scudamore announced his intention to stand down as long ago as June 2018 but after two ill-fated appointments the position remains embarrassingly vacant.

Susan Dinnage was the first chosen candidate last November following a global headhunting process. She stepped down two months later citing a change of heart.

BBC Studios chief executive Tim Davie was also reported to have turned down the opportunity.