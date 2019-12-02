Fantasy Team of the Week: Virgil van Dijk and Dele Alli lead the way

Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring his first goal against Brighton

Which players starred during Gameweek 17 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football and how many of your side made this week's best XI?

David Martin - £5.7m: 15 points

David Martin is consoled by his team-mates after an emotional Premier League debut

The boyhood West Ham fan, who ended the match with tears of joy, played a pivotal part in his side's win at Chelsea, keeping a clean sheet and reaching tier two save bonus points - this allowed him to pick up the man-of-the-match award. He is currently selected by 0.01 per cent of Fantasy Football managers, but who expected that coming into the clash?

Aaron Cresswell - £7.4m: 13 points

Aaron Cresswell turned inside Reece James before firing past Kepa Arrizabalaga to score the only goal of the afternoon in West Ham's surprise and much-needed victory. He attained bonus points for the clean sheet too, his team's first in eight matches. This was the first time Cresswell earned a positive point haul in four matches. A change of fortunes for West Ham?

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal with Robert Snodgrass

Lewis Dunk - £7.9m: 14 points

Lewis Dunk earned the man-of-the-match award in Brighton's defeat at Liverpool, which is a testament alone to his performance. He completed over 70 passes to achieve tier two bonus points, while scoring a goal to get his side back in the game. Dunk is the seventh highest scoring defender in Fantasy Football, having accumulated 74 points already this campaign.

Virgil van Dijk - £10.5m: 18 points

Virgil van Dijk claimed a rather surprising double to earn Liverpool three points. Both of his headed goals came directly from a Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery, which puts the Dutchman back into third place in the defender charts with 87 points. It was his largest haul of the season and he now has three goals for the campaign, rewarding the 47.7 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who are still on board with the most expensive defender in the game.

Ismaila Sarr - £6.5m: 11 points

Ismaila Sarr celebrates after scoring the opener at St Mary's

Ismaila Sarr scored his first Premier League of the season to put Watford ahead against Southampton. It was his first start for seven matches, and he also attained tier two shot bonus points, securing a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week ahead of Wilfried Zaha and Jack Grealish due to his cheaper price tag. Only a shrewd 0.12 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses had recruited his services.

James Ward-Prowse - £7.8m: 11 points

James Ward-Prowse has an impressive 29 Fantasy Football points from his last four matches, scoring three times in that period. It was yet another free-kick for the midfielder, which gave Southampton all three points, and an important three points in the context of the relegation battle. He was crowned the man of the match for his strike and overall performance.

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.2m: 13 points

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring against Newcastle

The most expensive midfielder in Fantasy Football is the highest scorer from that position, racking up 95 points thus far - 24 have come in his last two matches. His goal put Manchester City back in front at St James' Park before Jonjo Shelvey's leveller, but the tricky Belgian fired three shots on target and struck over 60 passes to earn tier two and one bonus points respectively.

Harry Wilson - £7.3m: 15 points

Harry Wilson had to be brought off the bench to ignite some fight into Bournemouth. The Wales international scored both goals in their 3-2 loss at Tottenham, recording tier one shot bonus points in the process. Despite only starting 10 games, Wilson has six goals, with only a 3.08 per cent selection rate. He is earning 9.18 points per £M currently.

Dele Alli - £10.6m: 20 points

Dele Alli is congratulated by Jose Mourinho after his fine performance on Saturday

Dele Alli's revelation under Jose Mourinho continued, as the England midfielder found the net twice in the win over Bournemouth. Alli has 52 points from his last six fixtures and looks set to be a popular pick in the coming weeks, with only 1.78 per cent of players using him at the moment. It was no surprise to see him rewarded with the man-of-the-match award. Could he have a part to play against Manchester United?

Kelechi Iheanacho - £8.3m: 14 points

It is the first time Kelechi Iheanacho has featured at all for Leicester this season, and what a pivotal cameo it was. He replaced Harvey Barnes and set Jamie Vardy up for a tap in to equalise first and foremost. In the dying embers of the game, Iheanacho twisted and turned before finishing in the bottom corner. A gruelling wait for VAR held up the premature celebrations, but it was a match-winning role from Iheanacho, one which saw him earn the man of the match.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his late winner against Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £11.7m: 14 points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 91 points for the season and this was extended after he replied twice to Norwich goals for Arsenal on Sunday. This was his ninth and 10th goals of the campaign and is well on the hunt to catch Jamie Vardy for the Premier League Golden Boot. Aubameyang is the fifth highest scoring striker and could add to his tally at home to Brighton on Thursday.