Ref Watch: Jamie Vardy wrongly booked for simulation in Leicester win over Watford

Jamie Vardy is challenged by Adrian Mariappa - but is booked for simulation

Jamie Vardy was wrongly booked for simulation in Leicester's win over Watford, according to Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch.

In this week's Ref Watch, Dermot runs through the biggest decisions, including Mamadou Sakho's red card for Crystal Palace and discussed whether Marcus Rashford's penalty against Tottenham was a foul.

Dermot also analyses Virgin van Dijk's challenge on Dominic Calvert-Lewin at a key point in the Merseyside derby that Liverpool went onto win 5-2.

INCIDENT: Despite looking like contact was made, Jamie Vardy is booked for simulation in the first half after a challenge from Adrian Mariappa. VAR doesn't overturn the decision as referee Craig Pawson was perfectly positioned. Leicester do eventually get a penalty awarded in the second half when Jonny Evans goes down after grappling with Adam Masina.

DERMOT SAYS: If the referee had the chance again, he'd give the first one and not the second one. For the one he did give, both players look like they are at it. The referee sees the conclusion of the incident rather than the start of the incident, that's why he's given it.

On the Vardy one, the referee has re-laid back to the VAR what he's seen - if the referee sees that then it's not a clear and obvious error. The referee is convinced it's simulation. But it's clearly a penalty. The clue is where the ball goes. Mariappa doesn't get anywhere the ball and Vardy nips the ball away.

INCIDENT: With the score at 2-1 to Liverpool, Marco Silva is incensed on the touchline after Virgil van Dijk challenges Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was through on goal. Referee Mike Dean awards a goal kick. VAR takes a look but doesn't override the call.

INCIDENT: With the score at 2-1 to Liverpool, Marco Silva is incensed on the touchline after Virgil van Dijk challenges Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was through on goal. Referee Mike Dean awards a goal kick. VAR takes a look but doesn't override the call.

DERMOT SAYS: No penalty. Van Dijk was just too strong for him. Once they get together, Calvert-Lewin gets bundled out of it. It's just shoulder to shoulder. It's only a penalty when a player goes through the back of someone that's when referees give penalties and free kicks.

INCIDENT: Marcus Rashford dribbles past Moussa Sissoko near the by-line and goes down after the Spurs man seemingly catches his heel. Referee Paul Tierney is well-positioned and awards the penalty. VAR doesn't step in.

INCIDENT: Marcus Rashford dribbles past Moussa Sissoko near the by-line and goes down after the Spurs man seemingly catches his heel. Referee Paul Tierney is well-positioned and awards the penalty. VAR doesn't step in.

DERMOT SAYS: I think penalty. From the referee's position, I think he has to give a penalty. I think he clips his ankle. Tierney's angle is great - what he sees in real-time means VAR can't overturn it.

INCIDENT: Mamadou Sakho flies into a challenge on 19 minutes, catching Adam Smith on the knee with a high foot. Referee Anthony Taylor brandishes a straight red.

INCIDENT: Mamadou Sakho flies into a challenge on 19 minutes, catching Adam Smith on the knee with a high foot. Referee Anthony Taylor brandishes a straight red.

DERMOT SAYS: This is all about the first touch, his touch is heavy. Any young referee should be preparing themselves to make a decision when a player's touch is heavy and he then lunges for the ball. He's caught him flush on the knee that's why he had to be treated as his knee was bleeding. The point of contact is too high, it's a dangerous tackle. Also, the speed he goes in at makes it a dangerous one.

