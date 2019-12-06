Six Appeal: Phil Thompson's Super 6 picks for Saturday

Jurgen Klopp and James Milner embrace after the Merseyside derby win

The Liverpool legend tallied 11 points last week, with wins for Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester making up some of his total, while he correctly predicted Wolves to see off West Ham 2-0 at Molineux.

Thommo has gone for something rare in Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth and expects Neil Harris' Cardiff to ease to victory as they take on Barnsley - what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 up for grabs...

I think Liverpool are well overdue a clean sheet. I know Bournemouth will come at Liverpool and have a go - it is what Eddie Howe does. I would think, in that context, I can see Liverpool hitting them on the counter-attack. It is hard to judge what side he will play, as it was an incredible team selection against Everton. Most fans were stunned, but Jurgen Klopp has enough points in the bank to pick his side and be trusted with it, so who knows what he might do. We have Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, which is massive. You cannot hazard a guess who he will pick, but it will be interesting for sure.

Super Stat: Liverpool are aiming for 20 consecutive Premier League Super 6 victories, with 31.7 per cent of players backing them to do so in the form of a 3-1 win. What score will you predict, with £250k up for grabs?

Jose Mourinho will not have been pleased with how his team performed on Wednesday, particular going back to Old Trafford. Burnley will be looking at this and saying thanks, and they will carry the can. Tottenham will be at it when they play them at home; that is what Mourinho will be expecting from them. Man Utd, in the first half, were totally dominant, so that will have upset Mourinho. Tottenham will come out right from the start. Burnley will be hurting because of their defeat to Crystal Palace, and then Manchester City, can they get back to their best ways of being tight at the back. They are accustomed to being solid but they have been nowhere near that level this campaign. Tottenham will not ease to victory, and I expect Burnley to score.

Jose Mourinho has won three and lost one so far at Tottenham

Super Stat: Another match in which Tottenham conceded two came against Manchester United, although 95 per cent of Super 6 players are tipping them to returnn to winning ways against Burnley. Who will you side with?

Watford 1-2 Crystal Palace (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford just cannot get anything going. I think they are in a bit of disarray, especially being bottom of the league. Crystal Palace are doing very well under Roy Hodgson. The thing for Crystal Palace, dare I say it, is that they have always been open at the back and never been solid enough, but that is where they have been so much better this year, with their defending. This is where their success has been, rather than looking for Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew to bring them joy. It has given them the basis to work from.

Super Stat: Staggeringly, 64 per cent are expecting Roy Hodgson's team to edge out Watford, who remain bottom of the league and seven points from safety. A 2-1 win for Palace would see a happy 28 per cent of players.

Wilfried Zaha applauds the Crystal Palace supporters

Neil Harris has done so well. It was rocky in the latter stages with the other Neil, Mr Warnock. It was a good time for change. Harris has made a good start - I cannot see anything else but a home win, and a comfortable home win. Barnsley cannot seem to get going and I cannot see them getting out of it, it will be a really tough season for them.

Super Stat: Is this another free hit for Barnsley? They saw off Hull in their last match, but Phil Thompson believes Cardiff will cruise to victory, with another 4 per cent of players predicting the same outcome? Which way will you sway, with £250k to be won?

Neil Harris is now at the helm for Cardiff City

Fulham 2-2 Bristol City (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Both teams are in a great position and in very good form. Scott Parker has done absolutely fantastic. He is very composed and has got them back to their best. Aleksandar Mitrovic is playing well and they are starting to find the net again. But you cannot go against Bristol City - they put on a front against the bigger teams, so it is a tricky one to call.

Super Stat: Fulham sit just five points behind the automatic promotion spot, with Bristol City holding firm in fifth place. Could they cause an upset at Craven Cottage? A steady 21 per cent think Bristol City will get something from the game.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Brentford (5/1 with Sky Bet)

This is a good game. Garry Monk has done well at Sheffield Wednesday and he is having a good time of it. This is another one of those games though. Brentford are a great outfit and they pull results out of the hat - they can do this very easily, so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds.

Super Stat: The most popular prediction for this clash is 1-1, with 22.4 per cent of Super 6 players believing these two hot prospects will cancel each other out. Have your say to win £250k.