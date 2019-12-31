Six Appeal: Phil Thompson expects Tottenham to see off Southampton

Will Tottenham return to winning ways at Southampton?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for the next round on New Year's Day. Predict all six correct scorelines to win £250,000...

The Liverpool legend recorded six points last weekend, with wins for Watford and Leicester, plus Norwich's draw with Tottenham.

Thommo has gone with Watford and Wolves to share the spoils, with Leicester to make it two from two. But what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 for the taking so get your scores in now!

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Two weeks ago, you would say it was a nailed on Tottenham win. Southampton have turned things around, but done so away from home. Their away form has been terrific, whereas it has been their home form they have struggled with.

Tottenham drew 2-2 at Norwich and are showing vulnerabilities at the back, which is very unlike a Jose Mourinho side. It is because of personnel as to why he cannot shut up shop. Nathan Redmond is starting to play, while James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings are on form, so this one is a difficult one to call.

Super Stat: Nerves of steel from Tottenham?

A staggering 44.1 per cent of Super 6 players have predicted a 2-1 Tottenham win at St Mary's, but what will you predict, with £250k up for grabs? Play here for free.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to name a full-strength Leicester side against Newcastle

Newcastle have been a mean machine defensively, but succumbed to Everton which was not too good. This is at St James' Park again, but I think Leicester have had their defeats and they will start to put this behind them. Steve Bruce has done a wonderful job at Newcastle, but now they need to knuckle down. The more points they can get now means you can then go through a nice period during the run-in, but they will not pick up any against Leicester.

Super Stat: Leicester back to wins?

Thommo has opted for a 2-0 Leicester win, with a further 26.2 per cent of Super 6 players hoping for this exact scoreline. With a heap of changes to be made once more by Brendan Rodgers, what score will take your fancy? Play here for free.

Wolves were unlucky in their defeat to Liverpool

Watford have had an unbelievable turnaround under Nigel Pearson. They have gained a little bit of belief, and Troy Deeney being back has helped that. Wolves were unfortunate to lose against Liverpool and showed all the qualities that we know this team possesses. There are positive signs for both so I cannot split them.

Super Stat: Wolves to bounce back?

Despite Watford's impressive start to life under Nigel Pearson, 49 per cent of Super 6 players are expecting Wolves to come away from Vicarage Road with all three points. Who will you side with, as £250k is there for the taking?

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Hull (17/2 with Sky Bet)

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Hull

I think Sheffield Wednesday will bounce back after two defeats on the spin. Hull, again, are a little bit up and down. If it was at the KCOM Stadium, I think it could well be different, but I cannot see past a home win here for Garry Monk's side. It will be Sheffield Wednesday who keep their position in the play-off places.

Super Stat: Wednesday to excel...on Wednesday!

Despite losing two in succession, Super 6 entrants are not phased, with 78 per cent of them backing the hosts for victory at Hillsborough. Will you go against the grain, with £250k to be won?

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Blackburn (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bradley Dack's absence could mean a lack of goals for Blackburn

I think Bradley Dack will be a massive miss for Blackburn in the long term, but Nottingham Forest are a little more confident in the way they are playing and what they are aspiring to and pushing towards, so I will go for a Forest win in this one. They have won two on the bounce without conceding over the festive period.

Super Stat: Fortune to favour the brave?

Both sides have been inconsistent in December, which has been reflected in the way Super 6 players have predicted this one, with 18.5 per cent expecting a 1-1 draw at the City Ground. Play here for free.

Bristol City 1-3 Brentford (14/1 with Sky Bet)

1:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Brentford Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Brentford

Bristol City won their first game in five last time out and may have got some confidence from that, but they are coming off the back of a torrid run. Brentford are too good to back against at the minute, and are in fine form despite losing to Millwall at the weekend, albeit from a sloppily conceded goal.

Super Stat: Stick or twist with Thommo?

Thommo has gone for a 3-1 Brentford victory, yet only 3.6 per cent of Super 6 players are on board with his selection. A hefty 44 per cent are in fact hoping for a Brentford win in this Sky Bet Championship match. Play here for free.

Better late than never!

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford's 95th-minute strike against Burnley on Saturday ensured the Super 6 jackpot was won for the fifth time this season! Don't miss your chance to be our next winner as £250k is up for grabs on New Year's Day. Play for free here.