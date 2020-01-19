Patrice Evra received letter from Liverpool regarding Luis Suarez racism row

1:27 Speaking on Renault Super Sunday, studio guest Patrice Evra explains that he received a letter from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore after discussing the Luis Suarez row on MNF last October Speaking on Renault Super Sunday, studio guest Patrice Evra explains that he received a letter from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore after discussing the Luis Suarez row on MNF last October

Patrice Evra has revealed he received a letter from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore in October regarding the Luis Suarez racism row in 2011.

Evra appeared on Monday Night Football on October 21 alongside former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher who apologised for Liverpool's behaviour surrounding the incident at the time.

Suarez used racist language against Evra during a Premier League encounter at Anfield in 2011

Evra says a personal message from Liverpool CEO Moore followed shortly afterwards.

"I was really pleased Jamie Carragher apologised and I received a personal letter from Peter Moore and I was really touched about it," said Evra on Renault Super Sunday.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

"He told me he hoped it wasn't too late because this incident happened nine years ago.

"I said thank you very much. I was so disappointed that Liverpool supported a cause like that but now I can see it's real and honest people working for this club."

Liverpool players wore T-shirts in support of Suarez at the time of the racism row

Suarez was given an eight-match ban by the Football Association after being found guilty of misconduct for using insulting words to Evra, which included a reference to the defender's colour, in a Premier League match at Anfield in October 2011.

Liverpool's players responded to the suspension by wearing T-shirts with Suarez's face on in the warm-up before a match at Wigan in December 2011, in a show of support for their striker.