Six Appeal: Thommo expects Chelsea to take down Arsenal

The Liverpool legend scored seven points last weekend, correctly predicting West Ham 1-1 Everton, while Norwich's win at home to Bournemouth helped to make up his total.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the last fixture between the two but will miss this clash

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being out, it does hinder Arsenal hugely, although they have Alexandre Lacazette in there. It was a bad result for Arsenal against Sheffield United, who are a difficult team to play against, but normally you would expect an Arsenal team to win that.

Chelsea should have beaten Newcastle but they didn't, and that will have disappointed Frank Lampard quite a bit. It will be the reaction that he and the fans will want to see at Stamford Bridge, as they will win the game.

Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Can Manchester City get back to winning ways at Bramall Lane?

I am so impressed with Sheffield United. They do not worry about reputations, and this will not phase them either. The crowd will be buzzing with anticipation, but I think Manchester City will be hurt from the weekend's draw with Crystal Palace. That is bad news for Sheffield United, but it may not be as comfortable as Man City would like it to be.

Everton will have been happy with a draw at West Ham. It is still a difficult place to go, but after a slight victory before that against Brighton, they must try to get on a run. That is the only way you will see signs of Everton progressing - they must be more consistent. Newcastle got away with it against Chelsea but defended extremely well. Injuries are piling up again and they cannot seem to escape them at the minute.

Aston Villa 1-1 Watford (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Troy Deeney's penalty is saved by Paulo Gazzaniga in Watford's 0-0 draw with Tottenham

Watford are flying at the moment and enjoying it a great deal too, while Aston Villa earned a good point at Brighton after the humiliation the week before against Manchester City. The only reason I am going for this result is because Aston Villa are at home, but they do not have an attacker really so it will be difficult. In their current predicament, Watford will be more than happy with a point, which will, in turn, keep their mini-revival going.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton (13/2 with Sky Bet)

I think this is another tight game. After their recent run, Southampton will be kicking themselves after letting a 2-0 lead evaporate against Wolves. They will want to get back to basics once again, but I think Crystal Palace at home will have too much, especially following the result against Man City. They would not waste that point and then go down to Southampton at home. The fans would expect better than that, and I will go with a slight Crystal Palace win here.

Bournemouth are struggling with confidence, says Phil Thompson

What a game this is. Obviously, Bournemouth have loads of injury problems, as well as confidence problems. I watched them against Norwich and there is something massively missing. These two are not a million miles apart, but I think Brighton could be spurred on and get all three points. Bournemouth are lacking confidence and it could prove costly, on top of the fact they have lost their last four without scoring.

