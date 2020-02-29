When can Liverpool win the Premier League title now?

It still feels inevitable Liverpool that will claim their first title in 30 years, but the shock defeat to Watford could change the timings involved. When exactly will it happen now? Are Liverpool likely to secure it at the home of a rival?

Here, we do the maths on the possibilities, how they can win the title against rivals Everton or Manchester City, and what records they could still break...

What if Liverpool return to winning ways?

Liverpool's stunning defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road means they still need 12 points from their remaining 10 games to secure the Premier League title - that's four wins.

So if both Liverpool and City keep winning from this point, Liverpool's chance to secure that fourth win will come against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday April 5, live on Sky Sports.

But fixtures changes possible...

There could be some fixture confusion if Liverpool keep winning on all fronts.

If Liverpool make it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by beating Chelsea in the fifth round, their home match with Crystal Palace on March 21 will be moved.

City's Premier League game at Chelsea on March 21 will also be moved if they win at Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round (played week commencing March 2), while their home game with Arsenal (changed for Carabao Cup final) is still to be re-arranged.

It's hard to see both of these games being moved before the Manchester City versus Liverpool game, with an international break straight after the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But three more wins will be enough as long as one of those is against Manchester City.

If Liverpool are made to wait, the celebrations could come against Aston Villa at Anfield on April 12.

Fixtures could also change with FA Cup semi-finals scheduled for the weekend of April 18.

Liverpool's remaining PL fixtures Game Opponent Date 3 Bournemouth (H) March 7 4 Everton (A) March 16 Live on Sky 5 Crystal Palace (H) March 21* Live on Sky - *Possible FA Cup 1/4 final 6 Man City (A) April 5 Live on Sky 7 Aston Villa (H) April 12 Live on Sky 8 Brighton (A) April 20 Live on Sky - *Possible FA Cup 1/2 final 9 Burnley (H) April 25 10 Arsenal (A) May 2 11 Chelsea (H) May 9 12 Newcastle (A) May 17

But what if Liverpool keep winning and City don't?

It is not an impossibility, given City's run of fixtures that they slip up themselves and allow Liverpool to win the title sooner. Their next Premier League game is against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 8, live on Sky Sports.

City's fixtures before playing Liverpool Game Opponent Date 3 Man Utd (A) March 8 Live on Sky 4 Burnley (H) March 14 5 Chelsea (A) March 21 *Possible FA Cup 1/4 final 6 Liverpool (H) April 5 Live on Sky Arsenal (H) TBC Rearranged due to CC final

The very earliest Liverpool could win the title is at Goodison Park against Everton on Monday, March 16, live on Sky Sports.. However, that would mean Liverpool winning both of their matches and City slipping up at Manchester United and in the home game against Burnley on March 14.

At that point, Liverpool would have eight games remaining, smashing the record for most games remaining when a title has been secured (five - United 2000/01 and City 2017/18). United also hold the record for the earliest title-winning date - April 14 in the 2000/01 season.

If Liverpool did secure the title at Goodison, it would be only the second time a team have secured the Premier League title at the home of their local rivals, after Arsenal won the league at White Hart Lane in 2004.

Liverpool are Invincible no more - but what records could they still break?

The points record of 100 (City 2017/18) could be smashed; Liverpool will have 109 points if they win every game.

The biggest points gap between first and second is 19 points (City 2017/18) - the gap now is 22. City need to better Liverpool's results between now and the end of the season to protect that record.

Liverpool need seven wins from their final 10 games to beat the win record of 32 (City 2017/18).

1:33 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analyse Liverpool's title run-in and Neville expressed his desires not to witness the Reds wrap-up the Premier League title first-hand Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analyse Liverpool's title run-in and Neville expressed his desires not to witness the Reds wrap-up the Premier League title first-hand

