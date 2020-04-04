Manchester United transfer news and rumours

Ivan Rakitic could be on his way to Manchester in a cut-price deal

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester United - and those who could leave the club.

Ivan Rakitic - United target Rakitic will be available for a cut price in summer. The Croatian's contract runs out in 2021 and is not likely to be renewed by Barcelona. Reports in Spain claim the 32-year-old could leave the Nou Camp for just £17.6m (Marca, April 3)

Thomas Meunier - United are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Meunier, who could soon be available on a free transfer. The 28-year-old Belgium international is unlikely to extend his stay in Paris beyond the 2019/20 season and could provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Le Quotidien du Foot, April 2)

Philippe Coutinho - Manchester United are reportedly leading a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona this summer as well as Leicester, Tottenham and Chelsea (Daily Mail, April 1)

Matthijs de Ligt - Manchester United are monitoring the Dutchman's situation at Juventus after a disappointing start to his career in Italy (The Times, April 1) De Ligt has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United with the 20-year-old Dutch centre-back reportedly struggling to settle at Juventus. (Daily Express, April 4)

Jack Grealish - The Aston Villa captain's £70m move to Old Trafford could be off after he defied the government's strict coronavirus lockdown rules (The Sun, March 31); Manchester United are reportedly expected to press on with a deal to sign Jack Grealish despite the Aston Villa captain apologising and being hit with a fine for flouting the government's coronavirus advice (Birmingham Mail, March 31)

James Maddison - The Leicester midfielder could be back on United's radar after Jack Grealish's off-field incident (Daily Star, March 31)

Jude Bellingham - Bellingham has already visited United's Carrington training ground (Sky Sports, March 10); The Birmingham teenager has his pick of some of Europe's top clubs after Man Utd, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich met the Blues' asking price - believed to be £15m rising to £30m (Daily Mirror, March 14); Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in their bid to sign Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund putting their transfer business on hold (The Sun, March 24); The Birmingham wonderkid is set to reject United for a move to Borussia Dortmund (Bild, March 31); Borussia Dortmund want to beat Manchester United to the signing of the 16-year-old, with the player keen to replicate the success of Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga (Daily Mail, April 1)

Saul Niguez - United are growing increasingly confident of completing a club-record £135m deal for the Atletico Madrid playmaker (Daily Star, March 30)

Aaron Ramsey - The Juventus midfielder is set to move to Old Trafford in a sensational swap deal that would see Paul Pogba move in the opposite direction (The Sun, March 30)

Harry Kane - Manchester United are facing competition from Manchester City and Juventus for the transfer of the Tottenham striker (Daily Mirror, March 17); The England striker has revealed he would be prepared to leave Spurs if they fail to progress and win trophies (Sky Sports, March 29); Tottenham are confident of keeping hold of the £200m-rated striker despite facing major battle to qualify for the Champions League as Man City and United monitor situation (Daily Mail, April 1); United have been told there is no chance of them signing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane because of the length of the 26-year-old's contract, which runs until 2024. (Manchester Evening News, April 4)

Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic - Juventus are ready to offer one of the pair in a summer transfer swoop for Paul Pogba, according to reports from Italy (Daily Mirror, March 28).

Jadon Sancho - Man Utd believe they are in pole position to land Sancho, though PSG could be their biggest competitor for the £130m-rated Borussia Dortmund man (Daily Mirror, March 12); United are leading the race to sign the 20-year-old England international (Independent, March 26); Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Sancho - leaving Manchester United and Chelsea as the two Premier League clubs interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (Daily Mirror, April 1)

Diego Godin - Manchester United are interested in signing 34-year-old Inter defender Godin in the upcoming summer transfer window (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - United are circling the Arsenal striker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a sensational £50m move for the Gabon international (The Sun, March 20); PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in signing the striker (Daily Mail, March 23)

Kalidou Koulibaly - Chris Smalling's proposed permanent move to Roma could be key to United's move for Napoli defender Koulibaly (Il Mattino, March 24)

Odion Ighalo - The striker, who is currently on loan at Old Trafford, will happily take a £6m hit to make his switch to Manchester United a permanent one (The Sun, March 17); Manchester United are ready to sign the striker for up to £15m this summer after it emerged the Nigerian's loan runs out on May 31 (Daily Mail, March 24); Ighalo's Man Utd loan deal ends on May 31 and it will likely be extended due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic (Sky Sports, March 24); Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua (Sky Sports, March 26).

Samuel Umtiti - Manchester United and Arsenal are considering a swoop for the Barcelona defender as the Spanish club look to offload the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, March 17); Barca will demand around £46m for the 26-year-old (Sport, March 25)

Thomas Lemar - Manchester United are drawing up plans to sign Atletico Madrid's France midfielder in the summer (Daily Mail, March 21); United have held talks with Atletico Madrid over the France international's availability (Manchester Evening News, March 22)

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United have identified Ajax midfielder Van de Beek as a potential summer signing, though Real Madrid reportedly have an unofficial agreement in place with the Netherlands international (Marca, March 15); Manchester United have made a late bid to sign the 22-year-old in an attempt to beat Real Madrid to the signing (Daily Express, March 28)

Leon Bailey - The Bayer Leverkusen winger, 22, is a potential alternative target to in-demand Jadon Sancho. United have reportedly kept tabs on Bailey since 2016 (Manchester Evening News, March 16)

Denis Zakaria - Manchester United could land the Swiss midfielder in the summer with the coronavirus potentially forcing Borussia Monchengladbach to sell him.

Thomas Partey - Manchester United could be about to receive a major blow in their pursuit of Atletico's Madrid Partey. (Sunday Mirror, March 29)

The latest on players linked with a Manchester United exit...

Chris Smalling - Arsenal are hoping Roma don't qualify for next season's Champions League as they eye a summer swoop for the Manchester United defender, who is on loan at Roma (Daily Mirror, March 18); The Gunners retain an interest in Smalling but are yet to make a bid for the centre-half (Daily Express, March 21); United are ready to allow the 30-year-old to make his loan to Roma permanent, providing they can sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport, March 26)

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira - The futures of the Manchester United midfielders at Old Trafford are in the balance (The Sun, March 22)

Phil Jones - West Ham and Newcastle will battle for the £12m-rated defender, who is out of favour at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, March 16)

Marcos Rojo - The defender's loan to Estudiantes is expected to be extended to beyond its current June expiry (Manchester Evening News, March 27)

The latest Manchester United contract talk...

Alexis Sanchez - The Chilean is set to return to Old Trafford after Inter Milan rejected the chance to extend his loan after an injury-hit season (Daily Telegraph, March 31); Man Utd will be forced to pay Sanchez a £1.1m loyalty bonus when he returns from Inter Milan (Daily Mirror, April 1)

Paul Pogba - Manchester United remain confident that Paul Pogba will extend his stay. The Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of next season but contains an option for a further term (Daily Mirror, March 16); Pogba will be among the Manchester United players who return to training at Carrington on Wednesday (The Times, March 17); United will only trigger Pogba's year extension to preserve their £100m asking price (The Sun, March 20)

Paul Pogba could be set to stay at Man Utd after repeatedly being linked with an exit

Nemanja Matic - Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Nemanja Matic's contract to keep him at the club until 2021 and are also in discussions about a new deal (March 17).

Dean Henderson - Manchester United are expected to honour the loan agreement which saw Henderson return to Sheffield United last summer, rather than summon him back to Old Trafford at the end of May (Sheffield Star, March 26); Man Utd want to give the goalkeeper a bumper new contract worth £100,000 a week to keep him from Chelsea's clutches. Frank Lampard's side would reportedly bid £50m but Sheffield United want him on loan for another season (The Sun, March 15)

Angel Gomes - Manchester United have offered Gomes £30,000-a-week to stay at the club, according to reports (Manchester Evening News, March 27).

