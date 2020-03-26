Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish: Your non-top-six Premier League team revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made your best XI from outside the current top six in the Premier League

We asked Sky Sports readers to pick a side from outside the current top six in the Premier League that could challenge for the title.

Following on from last week's The Debate, when Joleon Lescott and John Hartson picked their side, we put the same challenge to you.

And here is the XI you came up with!

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

The overwhelming choice between the sticks was Sheffield United's Dean Henderson. The goalkeeper on loan from Manchester United has had a superb campaign and was picked by 52.5 per cent of you.

The nearest challengers were Burnley's Nick Pope (15.9 per cent), and Bernd Leno (8.8 per cent).

Defence: Max Aarons, Toby Alderweireld, Nathan Ake and Lucas Digne

Despite playing for bottom-of-the-league Norwich, Aarons was your most-selected right-back with 38.8 per cent, beating out Hector Bellerin (22.8 per cent) and Serge Aurier (5.8 per cent).

The two centre-backs were Bournemouth's Nathan Ake (46.9 per cent) and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld (36.0 per cent). They edged out Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (28.7 per cent) and Burnley's James Tarkowski (20.5 per cent).

And at left-back you have gone for Everton's Lucas Digne (50 per cent), with Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt (16.2 per cent) playing back-up.

Midfield: Wilfried Zaha, Jack Grealish, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Heung-min Son

In the wide positions, you have gone for Tottenham's Heung-min Son (53.1 per cent) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (44.1 per cent), while Everton's Richarlison can feel somewhat unfortunate to miss out, having been selected by 41.6 per cent of you.

Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish (87.2 per cent) was your star man, having been picked more than any other player, and he is joined in central midfield by Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure (22.6 per cent). West Ham's Declan Rice (19.5 per cent) and Tottenham's Dele Alli (14.5 per cent) or other midfield options.

Attack: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane

Completing our line-up is two of the Premier League's star strikers in Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was the second most-picked player overall behind Grealish, with 85.2 per cent, and Tottenham's Harry Kane, who was selected by 53.6 per cent of you.

Southampton's Danny Ings (27.6 per cent) and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (21.8 per cent) would be pushing those two for a place.