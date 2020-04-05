Premier League: What's your favourite solo goal?

4:59 A look back through the years at some of the greatest individual goals scored in the Premier League A look back through the years at some of the greatest individual goals scored in the Premier League

There have been some memorable individual goals down the years, but which one is your favourite? Make your pick from our first list below…

Eden Hazard, CHELSEA vs Arsenal, Feb 2017

The brilliant Belgian manages to leave a posse of Arsenal players trailing in his wake with this mesmerising solo run.

Heung-min Son, TOTTENHAM vs Burnley, Dec 2019

Son's run starts deep inside his own half, with the forward somehow managing to get past virtually the entire Clarets side before finding the back of the net.

Matt Le Tissier, SOUTHAMPTON vs Newcastle, Oct 1993

An iconic solo goal from the Southampton skipper in what was a memorable game for the brilliant playmaker.

Cesc Fabregas, ARSENAL vs Tottenham, Oct 2009

The Gunners midfielder does so well to just win the ball in the first place, before then speeding away from Arsenal's players and finishing expertly.

Georgi Kinkladze, MAN CITY vs Southampton, March 1996

The Georgian was a frustrating player at times, but when he got it right - as he did here against the Saints at Maine Road - he was a joy to behold.

Sofiane Boufal, SOUTHAMPTON vs West Brom, Oct 2017

Another one of those length-of-the-pitch dribbles as this time the Moroccan scores a wonder goal against the Baggies at St Mary's.

Ross Barkley, Newcastle vs EVERTON, March 2014

This is a thing of beauty from the then-Toffees playmaker, who shows wonderful skill, as well as great strength, to score.

Jordan Ayew, CRYSTAL PALACE vs West Ham, Dec 2019

Firstly there is the outrageous drag back on the edge of the area, then the cheeky chip to finish the move off from the Palace forward.

Rod Wallace, LEEDS vs Tottenham, April 1994

What quick feet in a tight space from the Leeds forward, who then completes the move with a delicious curler into the top corner.

Ravel Morrison, Tottenham vs WEST HAM, Oct 2013

The crowning glory in the Hammers' stunning 3-0 win at White Hart Lane seven years ago was this breathtaking dribble from the visiting midfielder.

Thierry Henry, ARSENAL vs Liverpool, April 2004

Just when the Gunners really needed him, up stepped their all-time leading goal scorer to turn round this crucial encounter against Liverpool with this stunning solo goal.