What's your favourite Premier League goal of all time?

Watch the third and final part to our pick of the 50 greatest Premier League goals

With much of the country housebound, we thought it fun to come up with a list of the greatest Premier League goals - and we want you to choose your favourite!

There have been so many breathtaking efforts since the league's inception in 1992 and we kick off our selection with these strikes - so tell us the standout by voting at the bottom of the page.

Luis Suarez - Liverpool vs Newcastle - November 4 2012

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham vs Burnley - December 7 2019

Paul Scholes - Aston Villa vs Manchester United - December 23 2006

Matt Le Tissier - Blackburn vs Southampton - December 10 1994

Danny Rose - Tottenham vs Arsenal - April 14 2010

Peter Crouch - Stoke vs Manchester City - March 24 2012

Aaron Ramsey - Fulham vs Arsenal - October 7 2018

Matthew Phillips - Crystal Palace vs QPR - March 14 2015

Gus Poyet - Chelsea vs Sunderland - August 7 1999

Patrik Berger - Charlton vs Portsmouth - August 21 2004

Vincent Kompany - Manchester City vs Leicester - May 6 2019

Rod Wallace - Leeds vs Tottenham - August 17 1994

Mario Stanic - Chelsea vs Sunderland - August 19 2000

Robin van Persie - Manchester United vs Aston Villa - April 22 2013

Pedro Obiang - Tottenham vs West Ham - January 4 2018

Olivier Giroud - Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - January 1 2017

Everything about this goal is just gorgeous, but particularly the Uruguay forward's velvet first touch and control.Son's run starts deep inside his own half, with the forward somehow managing to get past virtually the entire Clarets side before finding the back of the net.Another from the brilliant midfielder's collection of outrageous goals, this one a sweetly timed volley after a corner that flies into the back of the net from the edge of the box.There are so many to choose from the playmaker's back catalogue of strikes, this one a ridiculous long ranger at Ewood Park that will live long in the memory.Firstly, the left-back catches this just perfect, but to do it in the north London derby in front of your own fans….The big man may been known for his heading ability, but that masks his impressive skills with his feet, as this incredible volley from the acutest of angles demonstrates.A typical Gunners team goal, with the Wales midfielder rounding off a free-flowing move from one end of the pitch to the other with the cheekiest of back-heeled finishes.How well does the visiting midfielder catch this one? With his well-struck shot flying into the net off the underside of the bar.The Uruguay midfielder just smashes home this volley on the opening day of the season to bring the house down at Stamford Bridge.Did he really just do that? Well, yes is the answer as the Czech midfielder firstly flips the ball into the air, before then sending a dipping volley into the top right-hand corner of the net from 30 yards.What a time to score a goal like this, a long-range strike that effectively won City last season's Premier League title.What quick feet in a tight space from the Leeds forward, who then completes the move with a delicious curler into the top corner.What better way to introduce yourself to your new supporters than by thumping home a volley from distance, as the Croatia international did 20 years ago?The ball over the top to pick out the Dutchman's run is inch perfect, allowing the striker to flash an unstoppable volley into the back of the net as United celebrated yet another title.In a game of great long-range strikes, it was this effort from the Hammers midfielder that gets the nod.

The Scorpion-Kick Goal, as it has become known after the Frenchman's impudent finish following an eye-catching move from the north London club.