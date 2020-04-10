Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Sir Kenny Dalglish won eight league championships and three European Cups as a player and manager at Liverpool

Former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has confirmed.

Dalglish was admitted to hospital on April 8 due to an infection "which required intravenous antibiotics", but was also tested for the virus, which "unexpectedly" came back positive despite him not showing any symptoms.

The 69-year-old, who won eight league championships and three European Cups while at Liverpool, will remain in hospital for further treatment.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family," said a statement from Dalglish's family on the Liverpool club website.

"He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

"He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time.

The statement added: "He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family's privacy is respected.

"He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate."