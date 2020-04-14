Harry Kane would take pressure off Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, says Alan McInally

Harry Kane would transform Manchester United into Premier League title contenders and take the pressure off his England team-mate Marcus Rashford, says Alan McInally.

Rashford scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for United this season, before suffering a double stress fracture in his back against Wolves in January, but McInally says the 22-year-old is shouldering too much responsibility at Old Trafford.

That would be alleviated by the arrival of Kane, with reports suggesting Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sanction the England captain's departure for a world-record £200m fee because of financial worries due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Harry Kane would bring a presence into the team that they [Manchester United] haven't got," McNally told Sky Sports News.

"Marcus Rashford is fantastic, he's carried one of the biggest football teams in the world, but he's too young to do it. He hasn't had any help.

"Bring Harry Kane into that team and there's a different dynamic at Manchester United. He would make them a shoo-in for the top four, and pushing the top two."

Sky Sports News have been told Spurs have no intention of selling Kane to Manchester United but McNally says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs that calibre of player if he is to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for silverware.

"No question, if Manchester United get another midfield player and put Harry Kane in the team, they'll close the gap on the top two teams who have sprinted away," he said.

2:22 McInally says Tottenham are right to reverse the decision to furlough some non-playing staff, but he believes some smaller clubs should use the government's job retention scheme McInally says Tottenham are right to reverse the decision to furlough some non-playing staff, but he believes some smaller clubs should use the government's job retention scheme

Tottenham reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme on Monday and will pay staff in full. The club were criticised by their own supporters and while admitting Levy "dragged his heels" McNally says they have made the right call.

"The money Premier League clubs can generate is so different to League One and Two and Championship clubs," said McNally.

"It's the right decision and not only that, they've gone even further by using the stadium as a drive-thru for NHS workers to be tested. That's brilliant. Well done."