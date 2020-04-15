John Terry to auction off memorabilia for NHS and Make-A-Wish Foundation

2:38 Chelsea legend John Terry provides a sneak peek at some of the shirts and memorabilia he will auction off for the NHS and Make-A-Wish Foundation Chelsea legend John Terry provides a sneak peek at some of the shirts and memorabilia he will auction off for the NHS and Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Terry will auction off memorabilia from his playing days to raise money for the NHS and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Terry set up a Just Giving page in the hope of raising £250,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which had reached £188,000 as of 6pm on Wednesday.

In addition, the former Chelsea defender and current Aston Villa assistant coach will open an eBay auction on Thursday for several shirts, boots and other memorabilia from his glittering career.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of a special edition of Off Script with Jamie Carragher and Geoff Shreeves, published on Thursday April 23, Terry said: "I was sitting there being inspired by what Joe Cole was doing. I wanted to make a real difference. I've been an ambassador for Make-A-Wish for 15 odd years now and it's close to my heart.

"I want to raise as much money as I possibly can for the NHS and Make-A-Wish. The response has been incredible, and in less than four days we've raised £190.000. The response of the nation has been incredible and I'm really proud of that."

Terry said it would be a shame to have to play without fans, but says safety is paramount

During the call with Carragher and Shreeves, Terry gave an insight into some of the kit being auctioned off, including shirts from Maradona, Usain Bolt, and his title-winning Chelsea kits and boots.

Terry also reacted to rumours that supporters may not be allowed in stadiums for around 12 months, saying it would have been hard to play without fans, but insisting safety is paramount.

"I couldn't imagine it, personally, as a player, I would have hated it, to be honest. For me personally, I wouldn't have enjoyed that at all. The whole reason the Premier League is the way it is is because of the supporters.

"I look at us, too, we've been really good at home in front of our supporters. That would be a real shame for us personally, but you strip it back, and the safety of everyone has to come first.

"The manager and myself have been doing video calls with the players. The manager is keeping in close contact with the players on a daily basis, going through videos and tactical elements that he wants when we come back. From a players' point of view, they are just staying fit and raring to go, like most players out there."

Keep a lookout on John Terry's Instagram on Thursday for details of the action, or donate to the Just Giving page here, and watch the full Off Script with Jamie Carragher on Thursday April 23