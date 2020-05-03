Should Premier League finish overseas? - Sunday Supplement

7:06 The Sunday Supplement panel discuss whether the Premier League could be completed abroad The Sunday Supplement panel discuss whether the Premier League could be completed abroad

With Australia reportedly ready to host the end of the Premier League season, the Sunday Supplement panel discussed whether going abroad would be the right move to see the 2019/20 campaign through to its conclusion.

A report in the Sun on Sunday claimed authorities in Perth, west Australia, were open to the idea of accommodating the final 92 games of the season, after Sky Sports' Gary Neville had suggested playing under quarantine in a coronavirus-free country could be the best way to see the campaign out.

As of May 2, Australia has registered less than 100 deaths to coronavirus while the UK has seen more than 28,000 people die, the fourth-highest fatality figure in the world.

Any changes to the location of games from moving the final weeks would affect the 'home advantage' for teams - with the title, European qualification and relegation still mathematically on the line, and was opposed by Brighton chairman Paul Barber earlier this week.

"I think it's a non-starter," Darren Lewis, football writer at the Daily Mirror, told the Sunday Supplement.

"Gary [Neville] is, in many ways, leading the conversation on the realities of this situation and calling things as they are, and speaking in a way that footballers have really resonated with.

"I know Simon Francis in The Times spoke about the many things Gary has been saying that reflect the views of footballers across the country, but I just can't see it being a starter on this.

"If you're going to have a competition, everything about that competition has to remain the same if you are going to restart. By changing the rules, the venues, it simply doesn't work. Domestically there's this talk about Wembley being used, and White Hart Lane, and St George's Park.

"As we know, London has had 18,000 coronavirus cases and the Midlands as a whole has had 11,000. This country, and I can see why Gary's come up with the idea, but we're not talking about taking the game abroad, we're talking about completing the season.

"If you change the rules and then clubs were to fail, to get relegated on the basis of playing the final games of the season on those rules, as opposed to on the first two thirds, they'd have reason to keep upset. You have reason to keep it how it is.

"If you're going to complete it, wait, until September or October or whatever. Wait until you can complete it then, but taking it abroad is not for me."

Matt Lawton, chief sports correspondent with The Times, questioned why Australians would be willing to undermine their own coronavirus recovery by welcoming in hundreds of Premier League players, staff, management and media to allow the top flight to reach its conclusion.

"The biggest stumbling block with it is if you're Australian, and have so few cases, why would you want 2,000 people arriving from the worst-hit country in Europe?" he said.

"It's completely implausible. A couple of potentially infected plane-loads worth of people? Yeah, bring them over, let's play some football. Journalists? Staff? Where are they all going to stay?

"I agree with Darren, I think Gary's been excellent on this debate. But one of the other things we haven't touched on yet that has to be the fairest way to do it is to take relegation out of this.

"It's such a departure if they're going to play the rest of the season, I don't see how you can relegate someone when they've lost all the advantages you might have in the last nine games of the season."