Premier League's top 10 wonderkids - who is the greatest?

There have been a number of precocious talents that have graced the Premier League over the past 28 seasons, from Robbie Fowler to Raheem Sterling.

Those who have broken into the first team as young teenagers haven't always fulfilled their potential but our esteemed list of 10 were always destined for distinguished careers having burst onto the scene.

Raheem Sterling is the youngest player to score a Premier League goal at Anfield, doing so at 17 years and 317 days against Reading in October 2012.

Robbie Fowler scored more Premier League goals before turning 21 than any other player in the competition's history (64).

Then there is Gareth Bale, who remains the most expensive British player in Premier League history following his 2013 transfer to Real Madrid from Tottenham.

Gareth Bale lit up White Hart Lane during his time as a Tottenham player

Nicolas Anelka also makes our shortlist, the only player in Premier League history to net more than 20 goals with four different clubs (Arsenal, Bolton, Chelsea, Manchester City).

No list would be complete without Wayne Rooney, who scored 183 Premier League goals for Manchester United - the most by a player for a single club in the competition's history.

James Milner holds the current record for the most Premier League games scored in without ever losing (54 Games: W43 D11 L0).

The original wonderkid Ryan Giggs assisted a Premier League goal for 45 different team-mates during his career, more than any other player in the competition.

Rooney followed in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs as a Premier League wonderkid

Included in our list is Michael Owen, the youngest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, doing so aged 23 years and 133 days old.

Among those still playing is Dele Alli, one of four players to win PFA young player of the year in back-to-back campaigns alongside Giggs, Fowler and Rooney.

And finally, Cesc Fabregas reached 25 Premier League assists at a younger age than any other player, at just 20 years and 134 days.

