Live football on Sky Sports - Fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, SWPL and Bundesliga seasons...
Monday 18 September 2023 20:14, UK
Keep across all the football you can watch during the 2023/24 season on Sky Sports in the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL, SWPL and Bundesliga.
Tuesday September 19
Bristol City vs Plymouth - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Cardiff vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Preston vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
QPR vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday September 20
Blackburn vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Huddersfield vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Hull City vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Millwall vs Rotherham - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Watford vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Norwich vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday September 22
Birmingham vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 23
Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Brentford vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 24
Stoke vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Arsenal vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Sheffield United vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday September 25
Coventry vs Huddersfield - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday September 26
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday September 27
Newcastle vs Man City - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Friday September 29
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 30
Southampton vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 1
Blackburn vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Women's Super League, kick-off 5.30pm
Monday October 2
Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday October 3
Birmingham vs Huddersfield Town - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Ipswich vs Hull City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Plymouth vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Stoke vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday October 4
Coventry vs Blackburn Rovers - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Leeds vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Leicester vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunderland vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Swansea vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Rotherham vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Thursday October 5
Celtic vs Glasgow City - Scottish Women's Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Friday October 6
Manchester United vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, kick-off 7.30pm
Birmingham vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 7
Sunderland vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 8
St Mirren v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday October 9
Burton Albion vs Cambridge Utd - League One, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 14
Notts County vs Mansfield Town - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Chelsea vs West Ham - Women's Super League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 15
Liverpool vs Everton - Women's Super League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday October 20
Rotherham vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 21
Preston vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Sunday October 22
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.15pm
Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 23
Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday October 24
Huddersfield vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Norwich vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Swansea vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Leicester vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
West Brom vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday October 25
Birmingham vs Hull City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Preston vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Rotherham vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Stoke vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 27
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 28
Southampton vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 29
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, 3.30pm
Monday October 30
Coventry vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 4
Ross County v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 5
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm
Luton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 6
Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8.00pm
Saturday November 11
Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 12
Livingston v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Celtic v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.30pm
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm
Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Wednesday December 27
Hibernian vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 30
Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.
Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?
It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.
Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.
Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 8pm Tuesday.