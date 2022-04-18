Liverpool vs Man Utd: How to follow huge Premier League fixture on Tuesday live on Sky Sports

Liverpool host Manchester United on Tuesday in a fixture that could have huge ramifications for the title race and the battle for the top four in the Premier League.

The game at Anfield - billed as a clash between "the two biggest clubs in the world" by Jurgen Klopp on Monday - kicks off at 8pm and will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 7pm.

Liverpool will go above Manchester City at top of the table with a draw or win, while Man Utd will go level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with a victory.

Ralf Rangnick's side will also be looking to make up for the 5-0 thrashing they suffered at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford in October - one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final games as Man Utd manager.

Man Utd and Liverpool royalty will be providing their expert analysis throughout the game, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on co-commentary duties, while Roy Keane and Graeme Souness will be in the studio with Kelly Cates.

Liverpool

Manchester United Tuesday 19th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their match against Manchester Utd is incredibly important for both teams as they both chase different targets heading towards the end of the season.

Liverpool vs Man Utd is just one of dozens of games from the Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, Bundesliga and MLS that will be live on Sky Sports as the season enters its final stages, and you can see what's coming up this week and beyond below...

Monday April 18

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Plymouth vs Sunderland - League One, kick-off 3pm

Barnsley vs Peterborough - Championship, kick-off 3pm (Sky Sports App)

Cardiff vs Luton - Championship, kick-off 3pm (Sky Sports App)

QPR vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 3pm (Sky Sports App)

Bristol City vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 5.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 19

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 20

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday April 21

Burnley vs Southampton - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 23

Luton vs Blackpool - Championship, kick-off 1.30pm

Brentford vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 24

Motherwell vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Chelsea vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Ross County vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.30pm

Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United - MLS, kick-off 6pm

Everton Women vs Arsenal Women - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

FC Cincinnati vs Los Angeles FC - MLS, kick-off 10pm

Monday April 25

Preston vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 26

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday April 28

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women - Women's Super League, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday April 29

QPR vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 30

Leeds vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy - MLS, kick-off 8.30pm

Sunday May 1

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Everton vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union - MLS, kick-off 9pm

Monday May 2

Salford City vs Mansfield - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Port Vale vs Newport - League Two, kick-off 3pm

Fulham vs Luton - Championship, kick-off 5.15pm

Manchester United vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 3

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Thursday May 5

League One play-off semi-final first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 6

League One play-off semi-final first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 7

Celtic vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Brighton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Championship final day, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday May 8

Arsenal vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

League One play-off semi-final second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 6.30pm

Monday May 10

League One play-off semi-final second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday May 10

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 11

Leeds vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Dundee United vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm

Thursday May 12

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 13

Championship play-off semi-final first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 14

Celtic vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.15pm

Championship play-off semi-final first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 3pm

League Two play-off semi-final first leg (7th vs 4th), kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday May 15

West Ham vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

League Two play-off semi-final first leg (6th vs 5th), kick-off 12pm

Monday May 16

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Championship play-off semi-final second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday May 17

Championship play-off semi-final second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday May 18

League Two play-off semi-final second leg (4th vs 7th), kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday May 19

League Two play-off semi-final second leg (5th vs 6th), kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 21

League One play-off final, kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 28

League Two play-off final, kick-off 4pm

Sunday May 29

Championship play-off final, kick-off 4.30pm

Wednesday June 1

Scotland vs Ukraine - World Cup play-off semi-final, kick-off TBC

Sunday June 5