Live football today on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and stream for matches this week and weekend
All the live football on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, WSL and Bundesliga
Monday 21 April 2025 21:39, UK
Lens manager Will Still will be the guest on Monday Night Football as Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports.
He caught the eye with French side Reims, leading the club on a remarkable unbeaten streak, after being appointed as caretaker manager - and then permanent - in October 2022 at just 30 years old.
Still left the club in the summer and joined Lens in June. He will now join Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones to analyse the weekend's action, as well as all the big incidents from Monday's Premier League encounter.
See all the live football by competition in our Sky Sports TV guide.
If you are a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch any of the upcoming football below directly from the Sky Sports app.
Not got Sky? You can still watch or stream live football with a NOW Day or Month membership.
- Got Sky? Watch your EFL team on the Sky Sports app
- Watch free Premier League highlights
- Stream the Premier League with NOW
Sign in to the Sky Sports app to watch your team on your mobile device, with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.
All the football coming up on Sky Sports
Tuesday April 22
Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 23
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Friday April 25
Stuttgart vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Stoke vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 26
Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Nurnberg - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
AFC Wimbledon vs Port Vale - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Doncaster vs Bradford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Leyton Orient vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
QPR vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bristol Rovers vs Reading - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Wrexham vs Charlton - League One, kick-off 7.30pm
Sunday April 27
Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Bochum vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Werder Bremen vs St Pauli - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 28
Leeds vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 1
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Friday May 2
Heidenheim vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Man City vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 3
Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 4
Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Women's Super League, kick-off 12pm
Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Monday May 5
Brighton vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, kick-off 4pm
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 10
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 11
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday May 16
Chelsea vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Sunday May 18
West Ham vs Nottm Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm (subject to FA Cup final participation)
Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm or 7pm (subject to FA Cup final participation)
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League, 4.30pm
Man City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 7pm (subject to FA Cup final participation)
Monday May 19
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.
Sky Sports+
Sky Sports+ gives more choice to sports fans at no extra cost.
Watch more matches via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports app on mobile.
With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.
EFL Goal Zone
New for this season, catch all of the goals from Saturday's 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.
Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25
Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.
From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.
Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs.
You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.