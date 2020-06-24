Premier League launches reporting system in bid to help online abuse victims

Chief executive Richard Masters says the Premier League "will not tolerate discriminatory behaviour in any form"

The Premier League has launched a reporting system which can be used by players, managers and coaches if they, or their family members, have been the victims of discriminatory online abuse.

The dedicated system has been introduced in the wake of several players and ex-players being abused on social media platforms.

A Premier League statement read: "The central rapid response reporting system will enable players, managers and coaches to notify the Premier League of serious discriminatory abuse received via direct messages on social media platforms.

"Each case will be reviewed, reported to the relevant social media company, investigated and legal action taken where appropriate.

"The Premier League has developed the system and will respond to incidents."

Arsenal great, turned media pundit, Ian Wright has been the victim of racist abuse online

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Online discriminatory abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and tackling this issue must be a priority.

"There are too many instances of footballers and their families receiving appalling discriminatory messages; nobody should have to deal with this.

"Our central reporting system has been developed to provide a rapid response and support for any players, managers and coaches who have been victims of serious online discrimination, whether targeted at themselves or family members.

"Our commitment is to review each case and to take immediate follow-up action.

"We have recently been made aware of the wholly unacceptable online racist abuse received by (former PL player and England international) Ian Wright.

"The Premier League strongly condemns this deeply offensive behaviour.

"We immediately implemented our reporting system and will support Ian in any endeavour to bring the offenders to justice.

"The Premier League will not tolerate discriminatory behaviour in any form and we, alongside The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, will continue to challenge major social media companies that fail to do enough to block offensive discriminatory material and identify and ban offenders from their platforms.

"The Premier League and its clubs will also continue to work with the police, Crown Prosecution Service and Kick It Out to identify and ban offenders from Premier League grounds."