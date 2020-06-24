Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Liverpool spend £30.3m on agent fees to lead Premier League clubs

Last Updated: 24/06/20 8:23pm

The FA says Premier League clubs spent £263m on intermediary and agents' fees between February 1 2019 and January 31 2020.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were the biggest spenders, paying £30.3m over the 12-month period in question.

Next in the list were the Manchester clubs. with City spending £29m and United parting with £27.6m.

Burnley spent less than &#163;4m on agents' fees in the year up to January 31
Burnley spent less than £4m on agents' fees in the year up to January 31

Chelsea (£26.2) were the other club to spend more than £20m.

The lowest spenders were Burnley, who only paid £3.9m, with Norwich (£4.9m) and Sheffield United (£4.3) also spending less than £5m.

Also See:

Championship clubs paid out £49m on intermediary and agents' fees for the same period but the figures were a lot smaller further down the pyramid.

League One clubs paid £3.9m, League Two clubs £1.7m and just £319,000 was spent by clubs in the National League and below.

Premier League Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Tuesday. Play for free, entries by 8:15pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK