Super 6 Jackpot won: Three winners land £83,000 each after Golden Goal rule

The £250,000 jackpot has been won for the sixth time this season

Nine people correctly predicted all Super 6 scorelines, but only three players selected the seventh minute for the Golden Goal, landing a share of the £250k jackpot.

Anthony Martial grabbed the headlines in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Sheffield United, scoring all three goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and taking home the match ball.

Anthony Martial was the difference between nine Super 6 winners and three

Three Super 6 players had the Frenchman to thank too, as he scored his first in the seventh minute, which classed as the 'Golden Goal' in the free-to-play game. This is how the winners are narrowed down if there are numerous Super 6 players tied on the same score after predicting all six matches correctly. Staggeringly, nine players had predicted all six correctly.

Even after the Golden Goal, there were three players who landed a share of the £250k jackpot prize, ending the night a whopping £83,333 to the good.

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace was the last match to complete the set of correct predictions, so players must have been sweating when Mohamed Salah's shot, which could and probably should have been squared, was saved by Wayne Hennessey, as well as a stinging effort from Neco Williams that went straight into the palms of the Palace stopper.

Super 6 round summary

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Manchester Utd 3-0 Sheffield Utd

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

This the sixth time the Super 6 jackpot has been won this season alone, meaning £1.5m has been given away in prizes, not only proving that Super 6 players know their stuff, but the quarter of a million is winnable, another incentive to enter your predictions in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta's side are in FA Cup action on Sunday

Another chance to play?

Saturday's round consists of four Sky Bet Championship matches and two FA Cup ties. Could we see back-to-back winners for the second time this campaign? The round is now open, and only you hold the answers to this question.

Leeds vs Fulham (Sat 3:00pm)

Stoke vs Middlesbrough

Birmingham vs Hull

Wigan vs Blackburn

Norwich vs Manchester Utd (Sat 5:30pm)

Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal (Sun 1:00pm)

Entries close Saturday 3pm. Enter your predictions for another chance to scoop the £250,000 prize!