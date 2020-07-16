Tottenham and Everton in talks for Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was stripped of the Southampton captaincy during lockdown after expressing a desire to move on

Tottenham and Everton are both locked in talks with Southampton over a deal to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs want to include right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is currently on loan at St Mary's, in their deal for the Denmark midfielder.

The Saints, however, are yet to decide if they want to sign Walker-Peters permanently, as they continue to assess his performances for the rest of the season.

Spurs are keen to land Hojbjerg to strengthen their midfield - but they have not yet met his £25m valuation.

Everton are also in discussions, with conflicting reports that they have made an offer, but Sky Sports News has been told the 24-year-old would prefer to join Jose Mourinho's Spurs squad.

Kyle Walker-Peters has impressed for Southampton since the Premier League restart

Sky Sports News broke the news in January that the former Bayern Munich midfielder was to be a top summer target as Mourinho looks to improve his squad.

But the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic means the majority of clubs, including Tottenham, are looking to construct deals that also include players moving the other way.

They are prepared to sell Walker-Peters, who was allowed to join Southampton on loan in January despite Spurs seemingly being short of out-and-out right-backs.

Hojbjerg joined Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016

He has impressed since the Premier League restart, playing the full 90 minutes in Southampton's last four matches, including in the shock win over Manchester City, having initially struggled to make an impact before the coronavirus hiatus.

Southampton are strongly considering whether to sign him on a permanent deal as they strengthen their own squad this summer. As Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week, the Saints are also looking to strengthen at centre-back, with Mohammed Salisu one of two targets from the European continent.