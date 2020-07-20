Charlie's Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Both of these teams have got there and claimed survival. I thought it would be problematic for Brighton, but they handled it well. I have to compliment Graham Potter, he did not panic and has stayed true to way he wants his team to play.

The last-minute Neal Maupay winner at Arsenal gave them a lot of confidence and they do not lose a lot of goals either.

Steve Bruce does not get the credit he deserves. They played well against Tottenham and Allan Saint-Maximin makes you smile when he gets the ball. He has been playing slightly further forward, but Jonjo Shelvey has also been performing.

They were never at risk of relegation really, yet he or Newcastle have never got the applause they should have done. They were a relegation-threatened team. He brought in who he could find, and these two deserve a lot of compliments.

It will be an open and nice game of football. It will be a score draw but you will see in the final 20 minutes that both teams will be tired and happy to get the game over with.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

After the game against Leicester, it is the first time I have heard Chris Wilder being unhappy with his team. He did not think they would do that to him and for everything they have given him, they lacked energy and drive.

There were signs that they had dropped their standards. Playing in Europe has never been done for Sheffield United, and for Wilder to be a massive fan of the club and to take them into Europe, he would be guaranteed a statue. It means that much to him.

Everton are still standing at the moment. They had to strangle Aston Villa for a point. Theo Walcott came back to score, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have scored a couple, but they do create chances.

How do you work Sheffield United out now then? It is one of these scenarios, where maybe the demands might be getting to them. They are only a point above Arsenal. They are looking at six points and it would get them into Europe, but I do not see them getting that.

Everton are awkward enough to be a problem for them. They will block the wide areas and make them play through the middle. Set pieces will be an issue as they are not good at defending them, but I am going say it will go all the way to the last Sunday of the season. There will be lots of teams in the mix for differing positions, and this will be another draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

It really is last chance time for Wolves. They will not make the Champions League now and they will not turn around the goal difference - it will not happen.

They are still in the Europa League and they will want to keep it that way, and this will be the game that keeps them in it. I think 59 points will get you there and a Wolves win gets them there. They need to go after it before the Chelsea match.

Sheffield United and Tottenham have awkward games, but Crystal Palace can be awkward too. It was a case of close but not close enough against Man Utd.

Roy Hodgson's side have suffered six defeats in a row with two to come, without scoring in five of those six. This is not promising for them here. They will sit in, but Wolves will get over the line. This will be another defeat for Palace.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

I think some people are looking at Manchester City at the minute with some confusion. They are playing well enough but not getting the results. City were not great against Bournemouth and Pep Guardiola has chopped and changed it too much, especially for some of the players.

Ederson and Aymeric Laporte look different class, but the full backs are nowhere near what they used to be. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy cannot get to the byline, and Walker particularly plays more as a centre-back. Things are not quite what they were, and City were disappointing in the FA Cup but all eyes will be on the Champions League. I do not see any real problems for them in this one.

I do however with Watford - what a time to get rid of their manager. They have Man City at home where they need at least a point. Will the players feel better now Nigel Pearson has gone? No. Will they feel more together? No, as they are still in a really vulnerable position.

Watford will be panicking, goal difference could be crucial and it could take another hit. They will not be able to battle-axe through this City team and I see another dismal night. The only way Watford may survive is by Bournemouth and Aston Villa not winning.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa played pretty well at Everton. The late Theo Walcott goal was a real slap in the face for them, dropping points so late on. They had to change their style and swamp their defence, but they do have issues doing that. They cannot get themselves over the line in back-to-back games.

It now a game where they have to open up, and that suits Arsenal. They will still make mistakes but their organisation and shape is better. Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin can put Arsenal on the front foot, while Dani Ceballos is erratic but is a bag of energy - Villa will have a problem to see how deep they will play and protect.

Nicolas Pepe has been a bit better, but Buyako Saka could come back in or even Reiss Nelson. I do expect Arsenal to win this - they need to go after a Europa League spot still, especially if they lose to Chelsea in the FA Cup final, who should still get a top four spot. Arsenal want improvement in the Premier League, and it will be another win for them here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham have been brilliant since the break, and they will cause Man Utd problems. Eric Bailly might be out so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will revert back to a back four. Manchester United must be focusing all of their energy on a top four spot. This game is key and you would expect Martial, Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be back leading the line.

Could West Ham take their finger off it? Possibly. I could see them sitting in, but if they cannot support Michail Antonio, they will struggle to get out. Man Utd have pace and movement up front, but their defence is not right. David De Gea has world class attributes but his confidence is broken, and yet he stays in the team. He has become a liability for big games.

Since the return, Tottenham away was the big game and Manchester United drew that, with the games after being ones which you would expect a decent Manchester United side to win.

This one is a must-win, which then gives them a cushion of a draw in the last game at Leicester to get into the top four, and they will get over the line in this one. It will be tense but they will wear West Ham down.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

It is a cracker. The relegation battle is intense, but so is the top-four race. Question marks are beside all three of them, but how do you pick a winner out of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United?

Liverpool will be agitated with themselves. Trophy presentations can go one way or the other. They are the champions and can go and beat teams by three or four goals to nil, otherwise it can be flat.

A 10-per-cent drop is a lot when you are Liverpool, and setting the standards they have set, and they will want to be seen as proper Premier League champions on this occasion. Jurgen Klopp will be angry with them at the moment and I think he will play his strongest team and get a reaction from his players.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

