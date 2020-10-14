Premier League clubs reject Project Big Picture proposal but agree bailout for League 1 and 2 clubs

All 20 Premier League clubs have held a virtual meeting to discuss proposals; One Premier League club executive had claimed Project Big Picture is "exploiting financial misery brought about by coronavirus pandemic"

Wednesday 14 October 2020 16:40, UK

EFL chairman Rick Parry and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters

Premier League clubs have rejected Project Big Picture but have agreed to create an emergency financial package for clubs in League One and League Two.

The decision to create an emergency bailout fund for the EFL, taken during a meeting of all 20 top-fight clubs on Wednesday, was not unanimous.

Ahead of the meeting, a Premier League club owner told Sky Sports News only six top-flight teams are in favour of the proposals.

"We are 100 per cent against the plans," he said. "If there was a vote now I would be surprised if more than six supported it. I can guarantee you the majority of club owners are against it."

The EFL, however, said the majority of its clubs overwhelmingly supported Project Big Picture plans following meetings with chairman Rick Parry.

Six EFL clubs have told Sky Sports News they could go out of business by the end of the season without fans and without a financial bailout.

'Project Big Picture' proposals

  • Premier League reduced to 18 clubs
  • No EFL Cup or Community Shield
  • Special status for nine longest serving clubs - 'Big Six', Everton, West Ham, Southampton
  • Only six of the nine longest-serving clubs need to vote for major change
  • £250m immediate compensation for EFL
  • Figure also represents coronavirus financial bail-out
  • Club who finishes 16th in Premier League to replace sixth-placed Championship club in EFL play-offs
  • Premier League to commit 25 per cent of future revenue to EFL

