Premier League clubs reject Project Big Picture proposal but agree bailout for League 1 and 2 clubs

Premier League clubs have rejected Project Big Picture but have agreed to create an emergency financial package for clubs in League One and League Two.

The decision to create an emergency bailout fund for the EFL, taken during a meeting of all 20 top-fight clubs on Wednesday, was not unanimous.

Ahead of the meeting, a Premier League club owner told Sky Sports News only six top-flight teams are in favour of the proposals.

"We are 100 per cent against the plans," he said. "If there was a vote now I would be surprised if more than six supported it. I can guarantee you the majority of club owners are against it."

The EFL, however, said the majority of its clubs overwhelmingly supported Project Big Picture plans following meetings with chairman Rick Parry.

Six EFL clubs have told Sky Sports News they could go out of business by the end of the season without fans and without a financial bailout.

'Project Big Picture' proposals Premier League reduced to 18 clubs

No EFL Cup or Community Shield

Special status for nine longest serving clubs - 'Big Six', Everton, West Ham, Southampton

Only six of the nine longest-serving clubs need to vote for major change

£250m immediate compensation for EFL

Figure also represents coronavirus financial bail-out

Club who finishes 16th in Premier League to replace sixth-placed Championship club in EFL play-offs

Premier League to commit 25 per cent of future revenue to EFL

