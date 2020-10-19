Premier League: Eight positive coronavirus cases in latest testing

The Premier League has confirmed eight positive coronavirus tests have been returned from the latest round of testing.
In a statement, the league confirmed 1,575 players and staff were tested between Monday, October 12 and Sunday, October 18.
Five positive tests were returned last week, between Monday, October 5 and Sunday, October 11
More to follow...
