Premier League predictions: Everton can turn up heat on Manchester United, Liverpool backed at Manchester City

Jones Knows makes his Premier League predictions for the weekend.

Brighton vs Burnley, Friday, 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

Brighton remind me of a jigsaw puzzle.

I just cannot figure them out. And, they go to pieces in the box.

According to all the key metrics, their performance levels are that of a team that should be aiming for a top-10 finish yet they have taken just five points from their opening seven matches. Going further back, they have won just four games this calendar year - that is the fewest wins of the 17 ever-present Premier League sides.

More worryingly, there's signs their attacking process is now malfunctioning. In the last three halves of football, they have created a total xG figure of just 0.32. When you add it all up, they are simply unbackable at odds-on, even against winless Burnley, who were still short of their best at Chelsea last weekend.

This is the seventh time Sean Dyche has gone seven or more matches without a win in the Premier League as Burnley boss but he's always come out the other side. Is this the game where it turns?

Brighton - still without the suspended Lewis Dunk - have conceded the most goals from set-pieces this season and both the goals conceded from open play without Dunk have come via crosses. That's an area Burnley will target. With Ben Mee back, I'm happy to row in with an away win at the prices.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Newcastle, Friday, 8.00pm - live on Sky Sports

If Southampton win here, they will finish a day top of Premier League for the very first time.

Last time they ended a day top of a league was back in 1988 when Phil Collins was topping the charts with 'A Groovy Kind Of Love' - a fitting way to describe my feeling towards Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Sir Ralph has an opportunity to get where he belongs on Friday night: top of the pile.

I'm fully invested in his managerial ability. If he takes Southampton places, he will take me along with them. Aston Villa got 'Hasenhuttled' last weekend courtesy of some rip-roaring midfield play and sensational finishing from James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings. The striker will be a big miss over the next six weeks but it's not a worry for this game.

Newcastle continue to defy the performance metrics to pick up points. They have scored 10 goals from 18 shots on target this season - no side have had fewer efforts on target in the Premier League. Also, they have faced 117 shots this season - 13 more than any other side. It's an unsustainable model. They do not scare me. Ralph will find a way through.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton

Newcastle United Friday 6th November 8:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Everton vs Manchester United, Saturday, 12.30pm

People bounce back. That's a well-known fact. However, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer story is on the verge of getting pulped if results and performances do not pick up.

His sliding doors moment as a top-level manager could come at Goodison Park this weekend. Another stinky showing is bound to linger over the international break, especially with a manager like Mauricio Pochettino declaring he is ready for a return.

This erratic United side are a punters nightmare. One day, sublime, another day atrocious.

It's impossible to predict which team will turn up. But what we can control is Everton's reliability at home. Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games at Goodison Park, winning four this season and scoring 18 goals in that period.

With Lucas Digne and James Rodriguez hopefully back, I would like to think we will see a more dangerous Everton to the one that plodded to a limp defeat at Newcastle. If they can get service into Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ancelotti's men should be well equipped to bulldoze their way past a flaky United.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Saturday, 3.00pm (Play Super 6 - enter here!)

Only Liverpool have created more chances from open play than Leeds this season and no team has clocked up as many in-game miles than Marcelo Bielsa's team. This 'move and fire' style of football is winning the hearts of the neutrals but if ever a team is primed to suck the fun out of a football match, it is Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson.

That will be their key task for this encounter; stop Leeds from being Leeds.

This game is all about the first goal. If Leeds get it, then it could be an embarrassing defeat for Palace. But, Hodgson's boys are the masters at defending a lead. I will side with them, tentatively.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Sheffield United, Saturday, 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

My timeline was not a pretty picture last weekend when the referee blew his whistle at the end of Chelsea's 3-0 win over Burnley. Blues fans came at me, mostly in good spirits, cupping their ear in my direction after I had made a case for Burnley at 11/2. I will never apologise for having a pop at a price.

Well, Sheffield United - a team that have played far better than their position in the Premier League table suggests - are even bigger in the market than Burnley this weekend. You can get 7/1 on an away win.

The case can be made too. The Blades beat Chelsea 3-0 at Bramall Lane last season and dug out a deserved 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Have they tempted me in? I would be in line for a bravery award if so.

Edouard Mendy is going for a seventh straight clean sheet and his relationship with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma in front of him is a trio to fear when it comes to defensive solidity. Chris Wilder's men are the joint lowest scorers this season in the Premier League with Burnley - netting just three goals, and two of those were penalties.

The Chelsea bandwagon still does not have me as a passenger but I do fancy them for a low-scoring home win this weekend against the blunt Blades.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea

Sheffield United Saturday 7th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

West Ham vs Fulham, Saturday, 8.00pm, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Can I shock you? I like Fulham.

Scott Parker filled his trolley with some shrewd purchases at the end of the transfer window. Granted, it's early days in terms of their long-term prospects for their Premier League survival but in their three matches since Deadline Day, their attacking output has been among the best in the league. Only Manchester United and Leeds have created more chances (35) than Fulham in that period.

The dynamic with Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa dovetailing nicely around Aleksandar Mitrovic tore West Brom to shreds on Monday night. They will be brimming with confidence coming into this one. I think they can win.

West Ham's hellish run of playing six of last year's top eight in their last six matches is finally over and it has been a fine return to pick up eight points in that period. However, the expectation reverses onto their shoulders to make the running in this fixture.

Without Michail Antonio, I am not sure they carry the same level of threat. Plus, West Ham are always only a surprise defeat away from a crisis. One probably is due. Fulham are overpriced for the win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Tottenham, Sunday, 12.00pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

Jose Mourinho looks to have that twinkle back in his eye. It can only be good for the Premier League to have one of his teams challenging - let's be honest, it ramps up the fun factor.

Tottenham now resemble a Mourinho managed side. Disciplined, physical, ruthless and an uncanny ability to win games of football by one goal. In Mourinho's 198 wins as a Premier League manager, 44 per cent of those have come via one goal. In comparison, Pep Guardiola's one-goal win ratio is at 30 per cent. Nobody does it better in that regard than Jose.

Spurs' last two Premier League wins have been achieved by the solitary goal margin. No thrills football is on the menu.

I would rather take a swing at the 5/2 about a Tottenham win by one goal here rather than the outright 4/9 on the away win.

West Brom will have their moments, but Spurs will release the shackles when they need to in order to get the job done.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Wolves, Sunday, 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports

You can make a strong case of every outcome in this fixture. I have toyed with all three. Do I fancy a home win? Well, Leicester have put together their best start to a Premier League campaign and that is without at least three key players at various points. They could be the real deal when the likes of Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi return.

But what about an away win? Wolves are also enjoying their best start to a top-flight campaign since 1979. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have a real knack of taking the sting out of free-flowing attacks and nosing in front at key points in matches.

I am stuck.

Some say I used to be indecisive but now I am not so sure. I will go for the draw.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Sunday, 4.30, live on Sky Sports (Play Super 6 Extra here!)

A monster of a football match.

I just hope we get a cleanly run affair in order to gauge a true understanding of what levels these two teams are operating at. For the last two campaigns, these two have been streets ahead of the rest. Is that still the case? Are these two still the standard-bearers for the Premier League?

I would say Liverpool certainly are. Barring the anomaly at Aston Villa, they have put in some excellent performances with their full-backs, central midfield and deadly front three still the best in the business.

However, I am yet to be convinced that City are the same beast though. I would say they are massively vulnerable this season for a top-two finish.

This has been the worst start after six league games in Guardiola's 12-season senior managerial career. His City side have won fewer games, scored fewer goals and conceded more goals than in any of his previous seasons in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

At this stage of last season, City had already scored 24 goals, they have just nine this time around. The intensity without the ball has also looks toned down, something that you cannot accuse Liverpool of.

I think this is a bigger game for City than it is for Liverpool in that regard. They have more questions to answer. More points to prove.

A defeat would leave them nine points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's team. Even at this stage, that is a huge gap to chase down. All those factors make Liverpool a very tempting proposition at 12/5 for an away win. It is not often you can get prices of such juice about a team than ran away with the title just a few months ago and remain consistently operating to the same performance level.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 8th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Sunday, 7.15pm - live on Sky Sports Box Office

I think the markets may have overreacted to both these teams results last weekend. Arsenal's win at Manchester United was another feather in the cap for Mikel Arteta, who is becoming a bit of a master of stifling top teams with a defensive block. But this will be a different type of test and his boys look short at 4/6 for the victory.

Meanwhile, Villa impressed with their attacking output against Southampton despite falling to a 4-3 defeat. Remember, this is a team that went to Leicester and won and have thumped Liverpool. I would not be quick to deem their start a fluke.

Dean Smith's side have won both away Premier League games this season, without conceding. Their balance in midfield with Ross Barkley, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, flanked by Jack Grealish down the left, is an exciting combination.

With over 4/1 on offer, I am happy to play the away win. Back of the net.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)