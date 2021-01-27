Iffy Onuora set to become Premier League's first head of equality, diversity and inclusion

Iffy Onuora is set to become the Premier League's first head of equality, diversity and inclusion, with the 53-year-old expected to take up the post in April.

Onuora is a Scottish former professional footballer and played for Huddersfield, Mansfield, Gillingham, Swindon, Sheffield United and Grimsby Town, before moving into management.

He previously managed Swindon Town and the Ethiopian national team before he took up a role with the Professional Footballers' Association in 2012 as an equalities officer and regional coach.

As part of his new role, Onuora will take over EDI matters within the Premier League by supporting best practice at clubs.

The 53-year-old will also help to lead and deliver EDI campaigns and programmes at the Premier League's external partners, including the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity Stonewall, and the equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out.

6:05 Micah Richards hopes his documentary on racism in football will help him learn why such attitudes remain in modern society

Onuora will also liaise with other key football stakeholders on EDI matters, including the EFL, FA, PFA and League Managers Association.

The Premier League began the recruitment process for the post in early 2020, only to pause their search because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Onuora was previously involved in a groundbreaking scheme to encourage more Black, Asian and minority ethnic coaches to join EFL clubs from the start of the 2020/21 season.

The pilot initiative has seen a handful of sides in the Championship, League One and League Two give Black, Asian and minority ethnic coaches experience of working in their professional set-up for at least two years in a variety of different roles.

Onuora helped to lead the project alongside PFA charity trustee Garth Crooks and Premier League head of club support Marc Canham.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick it out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org