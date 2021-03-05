Premier League predictions: Kevin De Bruyne can outshine invisible Bruno Fernandes in derby

Kevin De Bruyne can outshine the invisible Bruno Fernandes in the Manchester derby as Jones Knows is back to predict all 10 games at the weekend.

Burnley vs Arsenal, Saturday 12.30pm

Having watched they way Burnley took the game to Leicester on Wednesday night, you'd be a brave man wading into the 8/13 with Sky Bet for an Arsenal away win. I was confidently on the double chance result in midweek (draw or Burnley win vs Leicester) and that looks the way to play again here with Arsenal so skinny in the market. Only a Kasper Schmeichel masterclass kept Burnley at bay.

Barring their stinky performance at home to West Brom, Sean Dyche's men have been back to their bruising and dangerous best, winning comfortably at Crystal Palace, winning the xG battle against Brighton - a mighty feat - and creating an expected goal figure of 1.79 in the draw with Leicester, their third-highest figure in over a year. It shows Burnley are able to create good quality chances playing their style of football and although Arsenal arrive in good form, this is a team that have slipped to defeats at Wolves and Aston Villa this year.

Yet again Dyche's men are underestimated by the market. They've taken four points off Arsenal in the last two meetings and look rock-solid to avoid defeat once again.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley double chance (5/4 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm, live on Sky Sports (Play Super 6 & win £250,000)

Sheffield United

Southampton Saturday 6th March 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Losing faith in Ralph Hasenhuttl would be a mistake for everyone passing judgement on Southampton's recent form.

Yes, the Saints have taken only one point from the last 27 available but to my eye the performance levels are still hitting the usual Hasenhuttl heights, there's a bit of variance going on with the results. No way were they deserving of taking zero points from their last two matches at Leeds and Everton. Fine margins and injuries are conspiring against them at crucial times - much like Sheffield United's entire season.

The Blades are currently 26 points worse off than at the same stage last season but are going down swinging, winning three of their last six home games. I can certainly see the case for making them a bet here at 13/5 with Sky Bet for another win but this Saints run just has to end somewhere and where better than against a team they've beaten 7-1 on aggregate over the last three meetings in the Premier League.

The corresponding meeting earlier this season was as one-sided a fixture as you can imagine too. The 11/10 for an away win doesn't get me too excited so I've gone fishing for a price boost on Southampton to win by one goal at 11/4. Any win will do for Ralph and the Blades have lost by such a losing margin on 14 occasions this season.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton to win by one goal (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Wolves, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Here we have two teams I'm having trust issues with.

Boy, how Aston Villa need their star man back for this one. Without Jack Grealish, their attacking process has faltered.

An inability to break down bottom-of-the-pile Sheffield United, who had 10 men for over 30 minutes certainly poured fuel on the fire that Villa are bordering on being a one-man team. Falling behind in matches is proving a killer blow for Dean Smith's men. No team has taken fewer points from losing positions than Aston Villa (1) this season, pointing to a lack of creative flow in unpicking a defensive line and perhaps also a lack of belief within the camp.

Meanwhile, only Manchester United have won more from losing positions than than Wolves (13), highlighting an aptitude for being able to cause danger once the restrictive shackles are lifted. Yet again in midweek they failed to turn up in a first half, registering no shots on goal before playing with more adventure after the break. That tactic of soaking it up and hitting with a counter-punch in the second half may actually work the charm in this one though as Villa look a frustrated side going forward.

I'm happy to play the half-time, full-time market with Draw/Wolves at 6/1 with Sky Bet the recommendation.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Draw/Wolves in half-time/full-time market (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Leicester, Saturday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City Saturday 6th March 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Finding solutions to problems is a key part of football management at the top level. Brendan Rodgers is in a league of his own in that department. He isn't afraid to tweak formations or player positions mid-match and his player tends to take on board new information very quickly.

Leicester are in a sticky situation with injuries to key men but Rodgers showed yet again on Wednesday at Burnley, he can find solutions. Leicester were up against it in the second half, seemingly about to be blown away by Burnley at 1-1 but a switch to a back four and five-man midfield changed the game in Leicester's favour. In the final 20 minutes, the Foxes had eight shots on goal and really should have nicked the points having been second best for large parts. I'd expect Rodgers to keep that formation at Brighton with a key focus on Youri Tielemans playing a more advanced role off Jamie Vardy - much like James Maddison does when fit.

Image: Youri Tielemans opened the scoring vs Arsenal

Tielemans is a fine footballer anyway but his goal threat is something which is undervalued. He's got great technique and composure when given opportunities to make a difference in the final third. He's got six Premier League goals this season from 16 shots on target, a very healthy ratio and struck the post at Burnley when moving into a more advanced role. I'm all over the 4/1 with Sky Bet for him to score at the Amex in a game Leicester should win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Youri Tielemans to score (4/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Newcastle, Sunday 12pm

The fact West Brom are favourites coming into this one tells you everything you need to know about how much trouble Steve Bruce and Newcastle are in.

I've actually been quite impressed with the Toon's shape and creative patterns in the final third in recent weeks but when you take Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron out of the equation an already flaky attack becomes stale beyond recognition.

Newcastle have lost nine of their last 10 games away from home in all competitions. Knowing the way Bruce rolls though, he'll be wanting to get out of here with a point, knowing a victory for West Brom would open the whole relegation picture up.

The Baggies haven't conceded more than twice in any of their last seven Premier League games and Sam Allardyce has arguably built a team of higher calibre than the one Bruce will field on Sunday. I think they can nick this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

Image: Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is back with his insights

Liverpool vs Fulham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

A positive Fulham result here is a tempting proposition. You can get 8/1 for an away win or 9/4 for a draw or Fulham win in the double chance market.

After going 68 games without a league defeat at Anfield, the second-longest such run in English top-flight history, Liverpool have lost each of their last five at Anfield and looked a shadow of their former selves in the defeat to Chelsea.

A metric I use to gauge a true form-line of a team is calculating shots minus shots faced over a certain period. Since January 30, Fulham, who have won only twice in that period, have a very healthy figure of +49 putting them fourth highest in that particular table of all Premier League teams. Liverpool posted a figure of +18, backing up their stagnating form.

Can Fulham be trusted though to back up strong metrics with a result?

They are the masters of creating chances, looking dangerous in the final third and getting shots away but not actually scoring any goals. It's no surprise to see their 6.54 per cent conversion rate is the lowest in the Premier League - it's going to get them relegated. Only four teams have fired more shots on goal this calendar year than Fulham (149).

This makes their shots line much more interesting than their outright price for victory. We're getting 9/2 with Sky Bet on Fulham having 13 or more shots in the game. I'd rather play that than their match result chances, although the 4/1 on a draw looks a runner with Fulham drawing 11 times already this season.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Fulham to have 13 or more shots (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Man City vs Man Utd, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Manchester City

Manchester United Sunday 7th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Manchester United remain a team that win matches based on individual quality. It's an unsustainable model in the long-term in terms of their title credentials but one that can make them a consistent top-four side. On their day, they can beat Manchester City.

The problem for this fixture is that all of United's attacking game-changers are low on confidence and out of form.

Bruno Fernandes, who has 40 goal involvements in 41 appearances for the club, has scored just two non-penalties in his last 13 games and comes into this 'big six' encounter knowing he's netted just one non-penalty in eight fixtures with the elite teams this season. He has been 'Mr Invisible' when it has mattered for United. In fact, United have failed to score in their last six Premier League games vs 'big six' opponents - a total of 628 mins.

Then you have Manchester City, who can attack you from all angles. If Ilkay Gundogan doesn't get you, Joao Cancelo probably will and if he doesn't then Ruben Dias will from a set piece. I think 21 wins is going become 22. A City win to nil makes plenty of sense at 7/4 with Sky Bet.

It's not often you can access odds of 7/1 about the best attacking player on the pitch - who is also likely to take a penalty - to score first in a match. But that's what we're getting here with Kevin De Bruyne, who has 16 assists in all competitions this season but nowhere near as many goals.

This strange season is rather summed up by De Bruyne's goalscoring stats. In a season where Manchester City are romping to the title, De Bruyne only had bagged three goals - two of those penalties. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has scored more non-penalty goals than last year's PFA Player of the Year winner.

However, this solitary non-penalty goal has come against the backdrop of a mighty 5.45 non-penalty expected goal figure, which brings forward the argument that De Bruyne has been knocking on the door.

The data suggests an underperformance - something that should equal out between now and the end of the season. That is backed up by his colossal figure of 69 shots at goal over the course of the season. Keep shooting, Kevin, and one will drop. The 7/1 with each way stakes in mind simply must be taken.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Kevin De Bruyne to score first (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, Sunday 7.15pm, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham are hitting form at just the right time. Three wins in a week has breathed life back into their chances of finishing the season amongst the top six. And this fixture shouldn't hold too many fears for them. Tottenham are unbeaten in the last 11 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson's boys know only one way of playing and that's the stifle game. Spurs will probably need to be patient in order to break through and may rack up the shots on Vicente Guaita's goal. No team have faced more shots than Palace since the start of February (106) working out an average of 17.5 shots conceded per 90 minutes.

When Tottenham put their foot down it can be a shot frenzy especially if Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are starting. I'm happy to play the 6/1 on Tottenham having 22 or more shots at the Palace goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to have 22 or more shots on goal (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Everton, Monday 6pm

Here we have a battle of the two transformers. Thomas Tuchel meets Carlo Ancelotti. Both men have had massive impacts.

As my colleague Adam Bate writes here, "those who bemoaned the decision to sack Frank Lampard said all he needed was time. Thomas Tuchel required only one day to make a difference to Chelsea's style of play." Lampard rarely found the right balance. But Tuchel has nailed it, culminating in 1-0 wins over Atletico Madrid and Liverpool away from home. Granted, it's not a style to get pulses racing but it puts clean sheets and points on the table.

Carlo Ancelotti is doing majestic, almost magical, work at Everton. He has turned the timid Toffees into ruthless winners who excel in terms of conversion rate in attack and big chances conceded in defence. When assessing the performance data, Everton should be meandering around midtable on the numbers they've produced. Quite staggeringly, Everton have not won the shots count in all of their matches since drawing with Burnley on December 5. That's a 15-game run.

Yet, here they are, in the European hunt. It's a masterstroke by Ancelotti. This will probably be a step too far for his side as it's difficult to see how the Toffees will get enough ball to push Chelsea back - but the prices are spot on.

A price which is wrong is the chances of Richarlison being caught offside twice at 5/1 with Sky Bet.

Since switching to play centre-forward, the Brazilian has been caught offside twice four times in his last five appearances as he likes to make his moves in behind. The 5/1 looks generous.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison two or more offsides (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Leeds, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

West Ham United

Leeds United Monday 8th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Despite West Ham causing me a massive headache this season in terms of predicting their Premier League trajectory, they have provided me some personal betting highlights for the season. Declan Rice scoring first vs Sheffield United at 33/1 was memorable as was Angelo Ogbonna scoring a header in the reverse fixture between these two teams. So, if it isn't broke, why fix it?

Set pieces could be where this game will be won.

Leeds have conceded 10 headed goals this season - more than any other club.

And although West Ham aren't moving with the times in terms of style (who says you need to move with the times anyway?) David Moyes has a no-nonsense, full-of-physicality team that has scored more headers than any other team this season.

This area of weakness with Leeds is likely to be exploited by West Ham, who have become one of the most dangerous teams from set pieces under Moyes. Craig Dawson is usually flinging his carcass in the direction of a delivery. He's scored three times since the turn of the year - another one could be due here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Craig Dawson to score a header (11/2 with Sky Bet)